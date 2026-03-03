Nigeria: Fubara Sends List of Commissioner-Nominees to Rivers Assembly After Peace Deal

The latest development occurred after the governor dissolved the state executive council on 12 February, four days after President Tinubu's fourth intervention in the protracted political crisis in the oil-rich state.

Rivers State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, confirmed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has sent a fresh list of commissioner nominees.

The clerk of the House, Emeka Amadi, disclosed this in a statement posted on the assembly's Facebook page on Tuesday.

Mr Fubara nominated nine people on the list, which is believed to be the first batch of commissioner-nominees.

The nominees are, Datonye Alasia, a professor, Tonye Bellgam, Temple Nwofor, Peters Nwagor, Charity Deemua, and Tamuno Williams, a lawyer.

Others are, Lekue Kenneth, Otonye Amachree, a lawyer, and Amairigha Hart

According to the statement, the assembly asked the nominees to submit 40 sets of their Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of credentials and evidence of compliance with tax obligations.

"All documents should be forwarded to the office of the Clerk of the House at the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters," Mr Amadi added.

The protracted political crisis between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, which has lingered since 2023 despite peace deals, was recently doused after President Bola Tinubu intervened in February.

The governor dissolved the state executive council in February, four days after Mr Tinubu's fourth intervention in the protracted political crisis in the oil-rich state.

On its part, the Rivers State House of Assembly, on 19 February, withdrew its third impeachment move against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Ngọzi Odu, a professor.

The relationship between Messrs Fubara and Wike first broke down a few months after the governor assumed office in 2023 because of the struggle for control of the political structures in the south-southern state.