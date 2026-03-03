Tanzania Unveils a Crystal-Clear Image of Electoral Process Sabotage

Geneva — THE Tanzanian government has rejected what it described as one-sided and unverified accounts, saying some of the statements refer to incidents that occurred during the October Elections, without naming the individuals or groups allegedly involved in disrupting the electoral process.

Tanzania says it has exercised its right of reply to statements made by representatives of Belgium, Norway, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Sweden, and Switzerland, as well as human rights organizations Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, regarding incidents that occurred during the country's recent general election.

Speaking in Geneva, Tanzania's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva, Dr Abdallah Saleh Possi, said on October 29, 2025, Tanzania witnessed acts of violence in several parts of the country targeting police stations, local government offices, public transport, private residences and businesses.

He added that some the Tanzanian citizens who were exercising their right to vote were also attacked.

According to the senior diplomat, the incidents were not isolated acts but rather coordinated efforts to undermine the constitutional order.

He stressed that democracy must be safeguarded by protecting fundamental rights while upholding the rule of law, warning that actions intended to obstruct a lawful election cannot be considered legitimate political participation.

Additionally, Dr Possi said Tanzania, as a sovereign state, has a fundamental responsibility to protect peace, the constitutional system, and the security of its citizens, and that measures taken to prevent violence and maintain stability should be viewed within that governmental duty.

https://dailynews.co.tz/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/50bd9ba0-1ae1-4ac8-a6ba-e06a7a19b83f.mp4He said that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has lawfully established an independent commission of inquiry comprising internationally recognized experts to investigate the incidents that occurred in the context of the election.

According to the statement, the commission is carrying out its work independently and has the mandate to establish the facts and recommend appropriate measures.

He expressed appreciation for the comments made by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the commission's ongoing work.

He said that after a brief extension, the commission is expected to submit its report on April 3, 2026, and its findings are anticipated to form the basis for reconciliation efforts as well as future constitutional and institutional reforms.

Dr Possi said Tanzania is confident it will emerge from the process stronger and more united, emphasizing that violence has no place in the country's political culture. He called on development partners to respect Tanzania's sovereignty and authority.