Liberia: Woodson Declares for LFA Executive Committee, Endorses President Raji's Third-Term Bid

Monrovia — Former Liberia Football Association (LFA) official Rochell Woodson has formally announced her intention to contest for an Executive Committee seat for women's football in the upcoming elections slated for April 18, 2026.

Addressing a gathering of media personnel, club representatives, and football administrators, Woodson framed her candidacy as a continuation of what she described as "service rooted in integrity, inclusion, and institutional growth."

"Football in Liberia is not just a sport, it is a powerful instrument for unity, youth empowerment, and national pride," Woodson declared.

Focus on Governance and Reform

Reflecting on her previous tenure on the LFA Executive Committee, Woodson noted that her time in leadership was defined by "principled advocacy" for transparency and accountability within the association.

She acknowledged that her firm stance on governance reforms often placed her under scrutiny but maintained that credible football administration requires courage and an unwavering commitment to ethical standards.

"True progress requires courage," she emphasized, signaling that her return bid is grounded in strengthening governance frameworks and reinforcing institutional credibility.

Global Expertise and Women's Football Advocacy

Woodson also highlighted her international pedigree, specifically her service on the FIFA Women's Football Committee.

During her time on the global stage, she contributed to strategies aimed at expanding women's football development, deepening grassroots participation for girls, and promoting increased female representation in football governance.

She noted that this experience sharpened her resolve to push for equitable opportunities for Liberian women and girls within the national structure.

She stressed that women's football must not be treated as an afterthought but as a central pillar of sustainable development.

Endorsing the Raji Third-Term Bid

In a significant political alignment ahead of the polls, Woodson publicly endorsed the third-term bid of incumbent LFA President Mustapha I. Raji.

She credited Raji's leadership with delivering measurable progress across infrastructure and grassroots development.

Among the gains she outlined were the upgrading of the LFA Headquarters and technical facilities, alongside the modernization of administrative and operational systems. The Continuous training programs for referees, coaches, and administrators through FIFA and CAF initiatives and the expansion of grassroots competitions nationwide and strengthened U-15, U-17, and U-20 structures.

Woodson argued that continuity at this stage of reform is critical to consolidating progress and accelerating transformation within the sport.

"His vision, resilience, and reform-oriented leadership position him well to continue burning the positive torch for our game," she stated.

Seeking the Stakeholder Mandate

As the April 18 elections draw near, Woodson appealed directly to delegates and stakeholders for their confidence, pledging to serve with fairness and transparency.

"Together, we can secure a stronger, more inclusive, and sustainable future for Liberian football," Woodson concluded.

The upcoming LFA elections are expected to shape the next chapter of football governance in the country, with stakeholders closely watching evolving alliances and reform promises ahead of the decisive vote.