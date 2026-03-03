Liberia: European Scouts Arrive in Liberia As U-19 Elite Scouting Tournament Kicks Off At SKD

Monrovia — Liberia's ambition to reposition itself on the global football stage is set to gain fresh momentum on Monday, March 2, 2026, as the 2026 U-19 Elite Scouting Tournament officially kicks off at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville.

The four-day grassroots showcase, which runs from March 2-5, has attracted a high-profile delegation of European scouts and agents, signaling renewed international interest in Liberia's emerging football talent.

In a major boost to the tournament's credibility, Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade have confirmed their participation.

The Belgrade-based club, one of Europe's most decorated sides, is represented by scout Nikola Vracevic, who arrived in Monrovia ahead of Monday's opening fixtures.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Joining Vracevic is a powerhouse of international recruitment, including UK-based agent Dimitri Strava, owner of D&S Agency, and Giovanni Gullo representing French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

Former Nigerian international Seyi Olofinjana, who is associated with recruitment networks linked to Chelsea FC and RC Strasbourg, is also part of the delegation alongside UK agent Moyassar Fedil.

The scouts, traveling from Serbia, France, Belgium, and England, are expected to assess dozens of Liberia's most promising U-19 prospects over the course of the week.

Bridging the Exposure Gap

While Liberia has consistently produced gifted footballers, stakeholders have long argued that the nation's primary challenge lies in structured grassroots development and sustained international exposure rather than a lack of raw talent.

For years, young players have struggled to access professional pathways abroad due to financial constraints and limited scouting networks.

Organizers say this tournament aims to reverse that trend by bringing European decision-makers directly to Liberian soil.

The initiative is spearheaded by sports entrepreneur Emma Jarnyneh Zawadi, who has previously collaborated with scouts in Ghana to facilitate player movements.

Her latest venture seeks to establish a direct bridge between local academies and European clubs.

"This is about creating opportunities at home," Jarnyneh said ahead of kickoff. "We want European scouts to witness the quality that exists here and build sustainable partnerships that will benefit Liberian football long-term."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Opening Day Fixtures

The tournament opened with a rigorous schedule featuring some of the country's most prominent youth sides. The opening day results and fixtures included:

* 8:00 a.m. - Discoveries SA vs. Cece United

* 9:10 a.m. - Watanga FC vs. Des Moines

* 10:20 a.m. - Bendu FC vs. Soul Clinic

* 11:30 a.m. - Wadi FC vs. Benzard FC

U-19 teams from across the country are participating, fully aware that standout performances could lead to life-changing professional contracts.

Opportunity on Home Soil

Unlike traditional overseas trials, which often require significant financial backing for visas and travel, the U-19 Elite Scouting Tournament provides young Liberians a rare platform to perform in front of elite eyes without leaving the country.

With the presence of Red Star Belgrade and representatives linked to Chelsea, OGC Nice, and Strasbourg, the event is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile youth scouting platforms hosted in Liberia in recent years.

As the whistle sounded for Day One, anticipation filled the SKD Sports Complex.

For Liberia's rising stars, this week represents more than a mere competition it may mark the definitive first step toward an international career.