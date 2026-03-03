Liberia: UL 105th Graduate Class Praises Boakai's $50k Lab Pledge, Hails Investment in Research and Innovation

Monrovia, Liberia — The leadership of the University of Liberia's 105th Graduate Class has applauded President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for honoring their appeal to support the establishment of a modern research laboratory at the state-run university, describing the pledge as a transformative investment in research, innovation and academic excellence.

The president, who serves as the official Visitor to the University of Liberia, recently announced a personal contribution of $50,000 toward the project -- funds drawn from savings realized through his voluntary salary reduction.

Boakai indicated that proceeds from similar savings initiatives would continue to be directed toward projects delivering tangible national benefits.

A National Investment in Higher Education

Speaking Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, during the university's 105th Commencement Convocation of the Graduate and Professional Schools at the Fendall Campus in Louisiana, Montserrado County, Boakai reaffirmed the central role of higher education in Liberia's national development agenda.

In a passionate response, Class President Prince N. Johnson said the gesture reflects a serious commitment to rebuilding youth capacity and strengthening Liberia's intellectual foundation.

"We further extend our appreciation to the Official Visitor of the University, His Excellency Joseph Nyumah Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, for honoring our request to support the establishment of a modern research laboratory accessible to students and faculty," Johnson said. "This commitment represents a significant investment in advancing research, innovation, and academic excellence."

Johnson added that the initial $50,000 contribution will enhance learning quality within the Graduate School and Professional Studies and strengthen the institution overall.

"This contribution demonstrates a clear commitment to rebuilding youth capacity and preparing future leaders for meaningful public service," he said.

469 Graduates Mark Historic Milestone

A total of 469 students were conferred degrees under the Graduate School and Professional Studies, marking a milestone in Liberia's post-war human capital development efforts.

The ceremony drew distinguished guests from Liberia and across Africa, alongside family members and supporters celebrating the graduates' achievements.

Johnson described the convocation as a historic celebration of resilience and hard work by graduates from diverse ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds.

"This milestone stands as a powerful testament to Liberia's ongoing commitment to human capital development and national transformation," he said.

Class Leadership Commends University Progress

The class leadership also praised University of Liberia President Prof. Dr. Layli Maparyan for what they described as visionary stewardship.

Under her administration, Johnson said, the university has demonstrated improved governance, institutional stability and strategic progress.

The graduates further welcomed the allocation of $6 million for infrastructure development across UL campuses, calling it a substantial investment aligned with national efforts to modernize higher education.

A Call for Ethical Leadership

Turning to fellow graduates, Johnson challenged members of the class to carry their academic achievement into public service and professional life with integrity.

"Let this triumph be reflected in your professional conduct, ethical standards, and service to society," he said. "Our nation needs principled leaders who will raise the standard, compete with integrity, and reject greed and dishonesty."

He also extended appreciation to administrators, faculty and departmental leaders for their guidance and collaboration.

"The Central Leadership, led by Comrade Prince N. Johnson, is grateful for your cooperation and steadfast support over the past six months," he said.

Johnson concluded by reaffirming the class's commitment to constructive engagement with university authorities to improve academic processes for future graduates.

"As a class, we remain committed to engaging constructively with the University administration to address challenges encountered during our academic process, ensuring that future graduating classes benefit from an even smoother experience," he said. "We call upon all graduates to serve with excellence and integrity in every sector they enter. Let us be the generation that drives positive change and makes Liberia proud."