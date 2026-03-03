Liberia: FDA Report Reveals Widespread Illegal Encroachment Across Community Forests in Grand Gedeh County As Eight of Nine Community

Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County — A new disclosure by the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) Region 4 has raised serious environmental and governance concerns following revelations that eight out of nine authorized community forests in Grand Gedeh County are currently

threatened or occupied by Burkinabe nationals allegedly engaged in illegal forestry activities.

The disclosure was made by Regional Management Officer Beyan Z. Woi during a presentation at a three-day environmental journalism training organized by The DayLight for members of the Community of Forest Journalists (CoFEJ) currently ongoing in Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County.

According to Mr. Woi, only the Blouguia Community Forest, covering approximately 43,796 hectares, remains free from illegal occupation.

He identified the affected forests as Neezonnie Community Forest with 42,424 hectares, Konobo Community Forest covering 49,625 hectares, Tchien Menyen Community Forest with 48,365 hectares, Putu Community Forest spanning 21,337 hectares, Kanneh Community Forest with 49,760 hectares, Dougbeh Community Forest covering 23,337 hectares, Marbo One Community Forest measuring 14,811 hectares and Marbo Two Community Forest spanning 22,568 hectares.

The FDA official warned that the growing encroachment threatens biodiversity conservation, weakens sustainable forest governance, and poses long-term risks to water sources, climate regulation and the livelihoods of forest-dependent communities.

Mr. Woi disclosed that FDA Region #4 has intensified enforcement operations aimed at combating illegal forestry activities within its jurisdiction.

During the reporting period, several Burkinabe nationals allegedly involved in unlawful activities were arrested as part of coordinated enforcement actions.

A total of seven cases were investigated and forwarded to court for prosecution. "Out of these cases, three have been successfully prosecuted with favorable judgments secured for the Forestry Development Authority, while four cases remain pending before the court and are being closely monitored to ensure due legal process and successful resolution," he said.

Beyond enforcement measures, FDA Region #4 has also prioritized community engagement as a preventive strategy against illegal deforestation.

Mr. Woi explained that multiple community meetings and sensitization sessions were conducted involving traditional leaders, youth groups, women organizations and other stakeholders.

The engagements focused on raising awareness about the environmental, social, and economic impacts of deforestation, educating communities on sustainable forest management practices, and highlighting the long-term effects of forest degradation on biodiversity, climate regulation, water sources and local livelihoods.

The ongoing training organized by The DayLight is bringing together members of the Community of Forest Journalists (CoFEJ) to strengthen environmental reporting and promote accountability within Liberia's forestry sector.

Meanwhile, the three-day training, which began on Wednesday, February 25, ended Friday, February 27, 2026.