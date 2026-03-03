Liberia: BCC Midwifery School Named in Honor of Kartumu Boakai, Assistant Health Minister Howe Pledges Govt Support

The Liberian Government through the Health Ministry, has launched a new Midwifery School at Bomi Community College (BCC), naming and styling it "Kartumu Boakai School of Midwifery" in honor of Liberia's First Lady, Kartumu Boakai.

The Bomi Community College (BCC), is a regional education hub that hosts Bomi, Grand Cape, and Gbarpolu Counties.

Speaking recently in Tubmanburg, on behalf of the Health Ministry, Dr. Louise Kpoto, Madam Cuallau Jabbeh Howe, Assistant Health Minister for Preventive Services, described the opening of the Midwifery School as more than the introduction of a new academic program.

Minister Howe underscored that maternal and newborn health remains a national priority, noting that every mother deserves a safe pregnancy and every baby deserves a healthy start in life.

She noted that skilled midwives are central to achieving the goals, as evidence shows that well-trained and properly supported midwives can prevent the majority of maternal and newborn deaths.

"Today is not just the launch of a new academic program. It is the strengthening of hope. It is the expansion of opportunity. And most importantly, it is a bold step toward safeguarding the lives of mothers and newborns across Bomi County and Liberia at large," Minister Howe stressed.

She stated that the program aligns with the Ministry's national priorities for 2026, particularly strengthening human resources for health, improving maternal and reproductive health services, and expanding equitable access to skilled care across all counties.

To the students; "Minister Howe described midwifery as a noble calling rather than merely a career. You will be present at life's most sacred moments. You will comfort, you will advocate, you will save lives. So you (students) must uphold excellence, discipline, and compassion throughout their training".

She also assured faculty and administrators of the Ministry's support in maintaining high standards, meeting accreditation requirements, and ensuring quality education. The goal, she noted, is to produce competent, confident, and ethical midwives capable of serving anywhere in Liberia.

Minister Howe reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment and pledged continued efforts to strengthen training institutions, deploy skilled health workers, and ensure that no woman dies while giving life.

In remarks, BCC President, Dr. Zobong B. Norman said the program is aimed at addressing maternal health challenges in western Liberia.

Dr. Norman said the initiative, which began in 2014, was developed in response to the shortage of trained midwives in the western region, particularly in Bomi, Gbarpolu, and Grand Cape Mount counties.

He noted that the lack of skilled midwifery services has contributed to a high rate of maternal deaths in the region.

According to Dr. Norman, the program is designed to train a new generation of competent midwives to serve Bomi, Gbarpolu, and Grand Cape Mount, with the goal of reducing maternal mortality by 30 percent.

He disclosed that an investment of US$225,000 was made into the program, covering equipment and other essential resources, with support from Liberia's Ministry of Health.

Dr. Norman further revealed that 30 students, 10 each from Bomi, Gbarpolu, and Grand Cape Mount have been admitted as the first cohort of the program.

"This program is a national response to critical healthcare needs in the region, and it importance of expanding midwifery training, particularly in rural and underserved communities", the BCC President pointed out.

Dr. Zobong mentioned that by bringing quality training closer to communities, the initiative will enable young people from Bomi and neighboring counties to pursue professional midwifery training without relocating, increasing the likelihood that graduates will serve in their home communities.

Naming of the Midwifery School

Naming the School, the Bomi County Superintendent, Madam Miatta Esther Dorley said the name is not a surprise and thanked the citizens of Bomi for honoring her own base on the First Lady of Liberia intervention in the county and Liberia.

According to Madam Dorley, Kartumu Boakai is a daughter of Bomi County and a Liberian, who they said has championed the issue of maternal and newborn health in the Country.

She then pledged the local authorities of Bomi fullest support to the BCC to improve the learning institution as it build the human resource capacity of Liberians, particularly the young people of the county.

The ceremony was witnessed by the BBC administration, local county officials from Gbarpolu and Grand Cape Mount Counties, traditional leaders, and the business community, including residents and the student community.