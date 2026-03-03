Nigeria: Europe Watch - Onuachu Takes Swipes At Osimhen, Iwobi Dazzles As Chukwueze Returns

Nigerian footballers were once again in the spotlight across European leagues this weekend, with Paul Onuachu finding the net in Turkey again when his side, Trabzonspor, clinched an important win at home versus Fatih Karagümrük S.K.

Onuachu, who now leads the top scorers chart in the Turkish league, took to social media and sent a subtle jibe at compatriot Victor Osimhen by posting, "No paid media. No bought hype. Just hard work, quality and goals."

Osimhen also got on the scoresheet for Galatasaray when they hosted Alanyaspor, scoring the third goal of the game.

Super Eagles captain, Wilfred Ndidi, marshalled the midfield for Besiktas once again as they clinched an away 0-1 victory over Kocaelispor.

Rizespor's Ibrahim Olawoyin featured throughout the game in the big 0-3 away win at Kasimpasa.

In Spain, Ademola Lookman led Atlético Madrid's attack away at Real Oviedo in an important 0-1 victory. He was, however, taken off in the second half as the team prepares for a second leg match at Barcelona on Tuesday.

Akor Adams was in action throughout Sevilla's 2-2 away draw at Real Betis. Chidera Ejuke, on the other hand, did not start for Sevilla as he was brought on in the second half of the game.

Sadiq Umar was in action for Valencia as they clinched a 1-0 win at home against Osasuna. The former Real Sociedad man was taken off in the second half after an impressive shift in attack.

In England, Calvin Bassey put in a stellar performance in the defence against Tottenham Hotspur. His two other compatriots, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze, also featured. While Iwobi scored a beauty, Chukwueze came off the bench after a couple of weeks on the sidelines due to injury.

Tolu Arokodare and relegation-threatened Wolveshampton Wanderers snatched a big win at home versus fourth-placed Aston Villa. The lanky striker came on in the second half of the game to see off the game for the Wolves.

For Christantus Uche's Crystal Palace, they lost by two goals to one at Old Trafford. Uche, once again, did not get a single minute to play as he continues to suffer a lack of playing time.

At Nottingham Forest, the duo of Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi featured in the club's 1-2 away loss at Brighton. While Aina featured from the start but was taken off in the second half, Awoniyi came off the bench but could not help the team as they still languish just above the relegation zone.

Joe Aribo did not feature at all during Leicester City's home 0-2 loss at Stoke City. He impressed well and was substituted in the second half.

In France, Simon Moses impressed for Paris FC in their 1-0 home win against Nice FC.

In Italy, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was a second-half substitute for Lazio in their 2-0 away loss to Torino.

In Belgium, Raphael Onyedika impressed for Club Brugge in their away 1-2 win versus Charloite. The midfielder returned to action after he missed out in the mid-week UCL fixture against Atletico Madrid.

In Portugal, Zaidu Sanusi played the entire minutes for league leaders Porto as they secured a 3-1 win versus Arouca. His compatriot, Terem Moffi, also came off the bench and got on the scoresheet, netting Porto's third goal.

In Greece, Bruno Onyemaechi was in full action for Olympiacos in the Greek club's 1-2 away home win versus Panserraikos.