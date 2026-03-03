Liberia: Court Exonerates French Investor in High-Profile Forgery Case

The Monrovia Magisterial Court at the Temple of Justice has dismissed criminal coercion and forgery charges against French investor Bernard M. Franquet.

Presiding Judge Barco ruled that the complainant, Mr. Alioune Kebe, a Senegalese-born Liberian, acted in bad faith, lacked legal standing, and failed to demonstrate the capacity to maintain the action. Judge Barco further determined that a sworn attestation on record effectively rebutted the allegation of forgery.

In his decision, Judge Barco noted that the case had remained pending in his court for over thirty (30) days, in violation of Rule 9 of the court, thereby prejudicing the accused's rights.

Under Rule 9, no criminal case of this nature should remain unresolved on the docket for more than thirty days. The complaint against Mr. Franquet, filed in September 2025, had lingered for at least five months.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Court also found that the underlying dispute was civil and commercial in nature, and thus outside the subject-matter jurisdiction of the Magisterial Court.

The suit was initiated by Mr. Alioune Kebe, who also serves as President Boakai's Presidential Ambassador-At-Large for Sports. Mr. Kebe had previously worked for Mr. Franquet as his Attorney-In-Fact.

According to court records, Mr. Kebe received over US$500,000 from Mr. Franquet to conduct investment activities in Liberia, specifically in Gmainbo Chiefdom, River Gee County, Southeastern Liberia.

Records further show that Mr. Franquet authorized Mr. Kebe to represent his company in establishing operations for the project, but Mr. Kebe instead sent his brother, Papa Djibril Kebe, who signed the agreement on his behalf.

Later, Mr. Alioune Kebe denied signing the agreement and accused Mr. Franquet of forging his signature.

However, in a sworn affidavit, Papa Djibril Kebe affirmed that he had signed the agreement with the local elders and was authorized by his brother Alioune to do so.

Details from the Trial Minutes

When the case was set for hearing, counsel for co-defendant Franquet, led by Targus Law Group, initially moved to dismiss the lawsuit in its entirety. While this application was initially denied, the defense later returned with a modified motion--seeking dismissal and absolution of all charges based on several grounds:

Subject-Matter Jurisdiction: The defense argued that the dispute arose from a commercial transaction between a company and community landowners, making it a civil matter. Attempting to criminalize this, they contended, was improper, as the court's jurisdiction is strictly defined by law.

The defense argued that the dispute arose from a commercial transaction between a company and community landowners, making it a civil matter. Attempting to criminalize this, they contended, was improper, as the court's jurisdiction is strictly defined by law. Lack of Standing and Legal Capacity: The defense maintained that Mr. Kebe, as Attorney-In-Fact for Mr. Franquet, could not allege forgery by his principal, since his actions fell within the agency relationship.

The defense maintained that Mr. Kebe, as Attorney-In-Fact for Mr. Franquet, could not allege forgery by his principal, since his actions fell within the agency relationship. Bad Faith and Improper Purpose: Records indicated that Kebe received over US$500,000 as Attorney-In-Fact, which he allegedly failed to account for. The defense characterized the suit as a distraction from fiduciary obligations and an attempt to evade accountability.

Records indicated that Kebe received over US$500,000 as Attorney-In-Fact, which he allegedly failed to account for. The defense characterized the suit as a distraction from fiduciary obligations and an attempt to evade accountability. Evidence: The defense submitted a sworn attestation from Papa Djibril Kebe, confirming that he was authorized by his brother to sign the agreement, thereby disproving the forgery allegation.

In response, the prosecution, represented by City Solicitor Cllr. Younge argued that:

Jurisdiction: The crimes charged--namely forgery, criminal coercion, and disorderly conduct--are within the magisterial court's purview.

The crimes charged--namely forgery, criminal coercion, and disorderly conduct--are within the magisterial court's purview. Legal Capacity: The prosecution asserted that in all criminal cases, the state is the complainant, and the private prosecutor is merely a witness. The state, not the private party, holds the statutory mandate to prosecute.

The prosecution asserted that in all criminal cases, the state is the complainant, and the private prosecutor is merely a witness. The state, not the private party, holds the statutory mandate to prosecute. Misapplication of Funds: Any alleged misappropriation by the private prosecutor should be handled as a civil matter, not through criminal charges.

Any alleged misappropriation by the private prosecutor should be handled as a civil matter, not through criminal charges. Authorization Evidence: While the defense admitted the private prosecutor's brother signed the agreement, the prosecution argued no written authorization was presented.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Barco ruled in favor of the defense, finding that the complainant acted in bad faith, lacked legal capacity, and that the sworn affidavit rebutted the forgery claim. The judge also cited the case's prolonged pendency as a violation of Rule 9, which prejudiced the accused. Accordingly, the matter was dismissed without prejudice. http://

For more updates on this story and other Liberia news, stay tuned to The New Dawn Liberia.