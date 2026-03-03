Liberia: Mass Expulsion At Methodist Church

LAC/UMC Ousts 125 Clergy for Disobedience

The Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC) has formally expelled and revoked the ministerial credentials of 125 clergymen, thereby dissociating them from the church.

Among those expelled during the 193rd Annual Session of the LAC/UMC are Rev. Dr. Jerry K. Kulah, Rev. Dr. Sarwolo J. Nelson, Jr., Rev. Dr. George G. Wilson, Jr., Rev. Dr. Isaac Chukpue-Padmore, and Rev. Dr. Julius Z. Y. K. Williams. Others include Rev. Rose Farhat, Rev. Jerry Kandea, Rev. Kenneth C. Jackson, Rev. Rodney Marshall, Rev. Allen Paye, Rev. Dr. Charles Fiske, Rev. Dr. Anna K. Labala, Rev. Cooper Pay Mondolo, and 113 additional individuals who previously served as clergy within the UMC in Liberia.

The resolution, passed in Greenville, Sinoe County, follows findings that the expelled pastors had acted in flagrant disregard of and disobedience to the order, discipline, and doctrinal standards of the United Methodist Church.

Despite being entrusted with upholding the church's theological integrity, these clergy were found to have engaged in actions deemed to undermine ecclesiastical authority, challenge the church's unity, and damage the denomination's public reputation.

The resolution further determined that the excommunicated clergy deliberately refused to surrender their ministerial credentials when requested by the Conference Secretary, in accordance with Paragraph 361 of the 2020/2024 Book of Discipline (BOD).

Delegates at the 193rd Annual Session, acting under the authority of Paragraph 605.7 of the Book of Discipline, voted overwhelmingly to expel the affected clergy. During the ministerial session, more than two-thirds of delegates voted in favor of terminating, nullifying, and revoking the credentials of those named.

The Board of Ordained Ministry of the Liberia Annual Conference of the UMC confirmed that these clergy were duly expelled during the clergy session, consistent with the powers vested in the Board by the BOD.

The 193rd Annual Session--the highest decision-making body of the Liberia Annual Conference--adopted the following resolutions:

Affirmation of the expulsion of the pastors whose names were presented by the Board of Ordained Ministry. Publication of the names of the expelled individuals in public media to inform the general public that they are no longer clergy of the UMC. Prohibition of the expelled individuals from mounting pulpits or entering the chancery of any congregation within the Liberia Annual Conference of the UMC. Accountability, under Paragraph 2702.1(c) of the 2020/2024 Book of Discipline, for any clergy who permit these individuals to function in ministerial roles within United Methodist congregations.

In October 2024, Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr. suspended Rev. Kenneth C. Jackson, Rev. Allen Paye, and several other pastors for their roles in what church authorities described as a growing rebellion within the UMC in Liberia. Those suspended included Rev. Leo Mason (New Georgia UMC), Rev. Elijah Darjue, and Pastor Yah Gorgboyee, among others, for insubordination, defiance of the bishop's administration, and disrespect toward the Board of Ordained Ministry.

The Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church reiterates its commitment to maintaining doctrinal integrity, discipline, and connectional order, while continuing its mission of evangelism, discipleship, and service to all people. http://

