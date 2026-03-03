West Africa: Liberia's Future Declared Bright

As President Boakai Donates $50,000 to University of Liberia

- Liberia's future is alive, educated, and ready to lead, according to Prof. Dr. David Norris, Vice Chancellor of the University of Botswana.

Dr. Norris delivered this uplifting message at the University of Liberia's 105th Commencement, where over 1,255 undergraduates and 469 candidates in graduate and professional schools celebrated their academic achievements.

The ceremony, held at the Fendall Campus in Montserrado County, also saw the awarding of honorary doctorates to Madam Cynthia L. Blandford, Prof. Dr. David Norris, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

Addressing the graduates, Dr. Norris described the event as a celebration of perseverance and a testament to Liberia's potential. "Today you will dance; tomorrow you will wear responsibility. The question before you is not simply what job am I going to get? The deeper question you should be reflecting on is what nation shall I build, what value will I add, and what positive change will I make?" he challenged the graduates.

Dr. Norris highlighted Liberia's position at a defining moment in history, noting the country's resources and resilience. He cautioned, however, that challenges such as economic hardship and inequality should not define the nation's future.

In a show of commitment to higher education, President Joseph N. Boakai, attending as Visitor of the University, announced a personal donation of US$50,000 to establish a modern research laboratory at UL.

The President explained the funds came from savings generated by his voluntary salary reduction and pledged that similar initiatives would continue to support national development projects.

President Boakai also revealed that more than US$6 million has been allocated in the 2026 National Budget to improve the University's infrastructure and learning environment. He emphasized that modern facilities are vital for fostering academic excellence and fulfilling students' ambitions.

University of Liberia President Dr. Layli Maparyan applauded the graduates' perseverance, describing their achievement as a triumph of grace and determination. She expressed gratitude to President Boakai, the Board of Trustees, and all who contributed to the success of the commencement ceremonies.

Dr. Maparyan urged graduates to pursue excellence and ethical leadership, reminding them that history will remember them for their contributions. "You now represent Lux in Tenebris in Liberian society and the world. May your UL education make you as unbreakable as diamonds," she concluded.

The 105th Commencement at UL stands as a testament to the promise of Liberia's youth and the power of education to shape the nation's future.

