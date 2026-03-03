announcement

What: A panel discussion in commemoration of International Women's Day 2026.

Keynote Speaker: Côte d'Ivoire Minister of Women, Family and Children of Nasseneba Touré.

Who: African Development Bank Group - Gender, Women and Civil Society Department

When: Friday, 06 March 2026 | 10:00 - 11:30 (GMT)

Where: CCIA Auditorium, African Development Bank Headquarters, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, and online Vimeo | Youtube

Simultaneous interpretation in English and French

PROGRAM

What does access to justice have to do with Africa's economic transformation? Everything.

Across Africa, too many women still face barriers when claiming land, formalising businesses, accessing finance, or seeking legal protection. These obstacles limit individual opportunity and slow broader economic progress. Gender inequality costs Sub-Saharan Africa billions of dollars each year and closing these gaps could unlock more inclusive and transformative growth.

In line with the 2026 International Women's Day global theme, Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls, the African Development Bank Group will convene Justice For Her, a strategic dialogue exploring how advancing women's rights and access to justice can drive economic empowerment and sustainable development across Africa.

Why this discussion matters

This event supports the Bank's Ten-Year Strategy and the President's focus on stronger governance, resilient institutions, inclusive growth, and improving people's lives across Africa. Expanding women's access to rights and justice is central to this agenda, as it enables greater economic participation, reduces vulnerability, and helps build more resilient and equitable economies across the continent.

It will bring together the Minister of Women, Family and Children of Côte d'Ivoire, alongside Bank leadership , including the Senior Vice President, Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, and the Director of the Gender, Women and Civil Society Department, as well as policymakers, civil society representatives, and women sharing lived experience, to explore:

How gaps in access to justice affect women's economic participation

The economic implications of persistent rights deficits for women

Practical entry points for integrating gender-responsive access-to-justice approaches into development operations and policy dialogue

The role of institutional accountability and safeguards in advancing women's economic rights

Please mark your calendar.

