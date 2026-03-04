Nigeria: How Nigeria's Defense Sector Is Opening to Global Investment

In a defining moment for Nigeria's national security and economic future, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's signing of the Defense Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Act 2023 marks the dawn of a new era. As the legislator who sponsored this bill in the National Assembly, I have seen firsthand how this reform transforms DICON from a relic of our post-independence history into a vital pillar of a dynamic military-industrial complex poised to attract both domestic and international investment.

Since its founding in 1964 as a modest ordnance factory manufacturing rifles, submachine guns, and ammunition for domestic use, DICON has faced limitations that hindered its growth. The new legislation grants it the authority to serve a dual role: as a manufacturer and a regulator. For the first time, DICON is empowered to inspect, certify, license, and oversee all ordnance materials intended for Nigeria's armed forces, security agencies, and export markets. This development guarantees standards, safety, and alignment with our national security priorities, while promoting transparency in an industry often marked by opacity.

However, the true innovation of the Act resides in its liberalization of the defense ecosystem. By facilitating structured public-private partnerships, it encourages private capital, both domestic and international, to enter a sector that was once firmly under state control. This is not merely a policy adjustment; it signifies a strategic shift toward economic sovereignty in an era marked by global instability.

Consider the investment landscape it unveils. Nigeria's defense market, driven by sovereign demand, presents a de-risked opportunity with predictable procurement cycles. The domestic need for light weapons and ammunition alone exceeds nine billion dollars annually, excluding uniforms, protective gear, armoured vehicles, drones, surveillance systems, and communications equipment. In addition, within the regional context, as African nations face increasing security threats and pursue greater autonomy, Nigeria is positioned to become West Africa's defense manufacturing hub. Exports to ECOWAS partners could reach between ten billion and eighteen billion dollars annually, transforming defense expenditure from a drain on foreign reserves into a source of revenue.

The prospect of state police, a reform championed by the Tinubu administration, enhances this potential. If constitutional amendments allow each of Nigeria's thirty-six states to establish independent forces, the demand for equipment including vehicles, crowd control systems, ammunition, and secure communications will rise substantially. DICON's facilities, strengthened through strategic partnerships, could address these needs on a large scale, achieving economies of scale that standardize quality, promote exports, and sustain billions within our economy.

The ripple effects go well beyond weaponry. Defense manufacturing acts as an industrial multiplier, driving job creation across various skill levels from tailors and welders to chemists, engineers and software developers. It stimulates local economies through housing, apprenticeships and the growth of supply chains. By localizing production we save foreign exchange currently lost on imports that make up more than ninety five percent of Africa's security hardware and we also reduce vulnerability to supply chain disruptions and geopolitical pressures.

Furthermore, strategic alliances with global manufacturers offer the potential for technology transfer, indigenous research and development, and workforce upskilling. These developments are expected to influence other sectors, including steel fabrication, electronics, chemicals, and digital integration, thereby positioning defense as a catalyst for broader industrialisation.

This aligns seamlessly with President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda which emphasizes security autonomy economic diversification job creation and foreign direct investment. In a nation besieged by insurgency banditry and separatist tensions outsourcing security is untenable. Local production shortens supply lines enhances readiness and transforms defense expenditures into domestic capital formation.

As Major General Babatunde Alaya, Director General of DICON, insightfully noted, this framework establishes the foundation for a genuine military industrial complex. However, its realisation requires united determination: legislative oversight, engagement with investors, industrial collaboration and public support. Security is a national endeavour, not confined to a single government department.

For investors looking towards Africa's emerging opportunities, the message is clear and unequivocal: the legal protections are in place, the market is extensive, the demand is certain, and the political resolve remains steadfast. Nigeria's defense sector is on the verge of rebirth, promising not only improved security but also lasting economic transformation.

·Hon. Babajimi Benson serves as the chairman of the Committee on Defense in Nigeria's House of Representatives and sponsored the Defense Industries Corporation of Nigeria Act 2023.