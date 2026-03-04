Nigeria: Ramadan - Worship Without Compassion Is Incomplete, Muslims Told

The Chairman of the Anwaru-L-Huda League of Nigeria, Garki branch, Alhaji Abdul-Hakeem A. Smith, has stated that the holy month of Ramadan serves as a reminder to Muslims that worship is never complete without compassion, and that spirituality without social responsibility is hollow.

The cleric, speaking at the organization's annual Ramadan lecture, noted that this year's Ramadan comes at a time when the country and the global community are confronted with enormous challenges, including economic pressure, moral decline, leadership deficits, social inequality, and increasing hardship among the vulnerable.

He said: "For many families, survival has become a daily struggle. Poverty, unemployment, and social dislocation have tested the resilience of our people. It is therefore not accidental that Islam places great emphasis on social justice, Zakat, Sadaqah, and collective responsibility, especially during this blessed month."

Highlighting the achievements of the League's leadership over the past year, the chairman mentioned that a projected N1.2 billion is being solicited for the completion of a community mosque and Imam's quarters in Kubwa, which he noted has reached 40 percent completion.

In his lecture, Professor Olaofe Musa Adeyemi, the Chief Missioner of the Ansar-U-Deen Society of Nigeria, Abuja, advised Muslims against being mere consumers of religion. Instead, he urged them to be architects of a society where every citizen, regardless of creed or tribe, can live with dignity.

Abuja Metro reports that the annual event, themed "The Prophetic Model of Nation Building: Economic and Social Justice," offered participants an opportunity to reflect on the teachings of the Holy Quran, as well as the benefits inherent in the holy month of Ramadan.