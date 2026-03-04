Nigeria: Lassa Fever Kills 35 in Taraba

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jalingo, Taraba State, has confirmed that 35 patients have died from Lassa fever.

The Head of Clinical Services at the centre, Dr. Suleiman Abubakar Kirim, told Daily Trust that 226 patients with suspected Lassa fever were admitted to the facility.

He said after laboratory tests were conducted, 95 patients were confirmed positive for the disease. Of that number, 35 died, while 20 have been successfully treated and discharged.

Dr. Kirim also disclosed that three staff members of the centre -- a medical doctor, a nurse and a driver -- contracted the disease. He said the doctor and the nurse recovered, while the driver died.

He said the number of suspected cases and recorded deaths is the highest the centre has seen in recent times.

He expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and the Taraba State Government for their support in managing and treating Lassa fever patients at the facility.

Dr. Kirim, however, advised residents to maintain a clean environment and take preventive measures to keep rats -- the primary carriers of the virus -- away from their homes.