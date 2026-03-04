Gambia: Opposition Parties Enter 'Harmony Pact' Ahead of December Presidential Polls

The general public is hereby informed that, opposition political parties and movements engaged in the ongoing APeX-convened coalition-building negotiations, on this 3rd day of March 2026, formally entered a voluntary Harmony Pact titled the "Tri-vergence Accord," a good-faith framework to promote harmony among the opposition stakeholdersas a prelude to the intended Coalition Agreement. The name Tri-vergence reflects this year's remarkable coincidence on the same day, on 18th February 2026, of The Gambia's Independence Day commemoration, and the first days of the Holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, and the Penance period of Lent for Christians.

The political parties and movements that agreed to this Accord are:

All People's Party Sobeyaa (APP Sobeyaa)led by Mr. Essa Mbye Faal

Gambia for All (GFA)led by Mr. Bakary Bunja Dabo

National Unity Party (NUP)led by Dr. Lamin J. Darbo

Tabax Rewmi Movementled by Mr. Ahmadou Kah

United Democratic Party (UDP)led by Mr. ANM Ousainou Darboe

Unite Movement for Change (UMC)whose Interim Leader is Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda

The Accord is a voluntary, good-faith instrument designed to promote harmony, mutual respect, and constructive engagement among the Parties, all of whom are engaged in ongoing coalition-building negotiations. While not legally binding, the Tri-vergence Accord is for all intents and purposes a solemn moral and political commitment to fostering harmonious coexistence among opposition political parties, movements, and presidential aspirants in the lead up to the presidential elections which is scheduled for 5 December 2026.

Although the Tri-vergence Accord does not prohibit healthy debate and disagreement which is vital in any multiparty democracy, its Parties commit that their members and supporters will refrain from hostile conduct against any party to the Accord. This includes refraining from inflammatory rhetoric, incitement, false statements, or any behaviour likely to provoke violence, public disorder, inter-party confrontation or not conducive to harmonious relations. The Accord further provides for dialogue and mediation mechanisms to resolve inter-party grievances, prioritise de-escalation, and promote harmonious coexistence.

The Parties recognise the complexity of opposition politics in a multiparty democracy and the delicate nature of coalition negotiations in a competitive political environment. They affirm that this Accord is a necessary provisional measure to safeguard the integrity of their ongoing negotiation process as well as foster mutual trust and collaborative spirit among stakeholders in the wider political opposition.

The Tri-vergence Accord remains open to additional parties. Accordingly, all other opposition political parties, opposition political movements, and opposition presidential aspirants who are not presently part of the coalition-building project are hereby unconditionally invited to become Parties to the Tri-vergence Accord. Interested parties may formally indicate their intention to accede by writing to the impartial voluntary conveners (APeX, by emailing application@gamapex.org) or to any of the existing Parties to the Tri-vergence Accord.

APP Sobeyaa, GFA, NUP, Tabax Rewmi, UDP and UMC reaffirm their shared commitment to harmonious political engagement and call upon their members, supporters, and the general public to uphold the letter and spirit of this historic Tri-vergence Accord, both in digital spaces and offline in-person engagements.

Issued by and on behalf of APP Sobeyaa, GFA, NUP, Tabax Rewmi, UDP and UMC

