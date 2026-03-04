Gambia: Minister's Withdrawal of Controversial Security Vetting Bill Sparks Parliamentary Uproar

In a move that has raised eyebrows, the Minister for Justice, Dawda A. Jallow, on Monday withdrew the highly debated security vetting bill, a key component of the government's broader security sector reforms. The legislation was designed to strengthen trust and integrity within The Gambia's security apparatus and to ensure accountability among those with access to classified information.

The bill proposed the creation of an independent agency to oversee security vetting and manage the issuance of clearances for government personnel to unify security vetting processes across the nation and safeguard sensitive information, while enhancing public confidence in government institutions.

However, the sudden withdrawal of the bill left Honorable Sainey Jawara, member for Lower Saloum puzzled, stating a detailed challenge to the minister's action, questioning both the rationale and the process.

"If a bill is introduced in Parliament, it comes with objects and reasons. We are told why it exists, why it matters, and what it seeks to achieve. If the same bill is now to be withdrawn, should we not be given a clear explanation for its withdrawal? Is this not a matter of transparency and accountability?"

Jawara stressed that the withdrawal appeared to bypass the full scrutiny that the bill deserved. He cited parliamentary procedures, including Order 76 of the standing orders, to argue that the motion to withdraw a bill must follow a prescribed protocol, especially if it has not yet been read a third time or is under committee consideration. "Who is in charge here, who decides which bills move forward and which are pulled without proper explanation?" he pressed, pointing to a broader concern about executive overreach and procedural fairness.

The member cited procedural rules under Order 76 of the standing orders and demanded a ruling from the speaker.

The Speaker has promised to deliver a ruling on the matter on Wednesday.