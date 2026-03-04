Nigeria: Abia Releases 2026 Climate Outlook, Advises Farmers On Climate-Smart Practices

An official stated that the government will distribute updated cropping calendars, provide improved and climate-resilient seedlings and strengthen extension services statewide.

The Abia State Government has released its 2026 Climate Outlook and Agricultural Advisory, urging farmers to adopt climate-smart practices for a productive farming season.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Cliff Agbaeze, released the outlook, according to a statement on Tuesday by the ministry's Public Relations Officer, Oluchi Franklin-Oji.

Mr Agbaeze said the outlook aligned with the Seasonal Climate Prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), providing farmers across the state with critical guidance for a productive 2026 farming season.

Quoting NiMet, Mr Agbaeze said Abia was projected to experience above-normal rainfall, with annual totals ranging between 1,800mm and 2,200mm.

He said the rainy season was expected to commence between late March and early April and end between late October and early November.

According to him, the season is projected to last between seven and eight months, supporting multiple cropping cycles.

The commissioner also said that peak rainfall was anticipated between June and September, increasing the risk of flooding, particularly in low-lying areas.

He advised farmers to cultivate raised ridges, plant early-maturing and flood-resistant crop varieties, and ensure proper drainage systems on their farms.

He also urged farmers to engage regularly with extension services for real-time weather updates and technical support.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting farmers through updated cropping calendars, the provision of improved, climate-resilient seedlings, and the strengthening of extension services statewide.

"The ministry will distribute updated cropping calendars, provide improved and climate-resilient seedlings and strengthen extension services statewide.

"We will partner with NiMet to disseminate timely weather advisories in local languages," Mr Agbaeze said.

Mr Agbaeze stated that Governor Alex Otti of Abia State is committed to agricultural transformation and rural development in the state.

