Egypt: Five Officers Detained Over Airport Security Breach During El-Rufai's Arrival From Cairo

Five security personnel have been detained and handed over for prosecution following a joint investigation into what was described as a security breach at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport during the arrival of former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru el-Rufai, on the February 12.

The investigation, conducted by the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and the Federal Ministry of Aviation, uncovered what officials described as an unprecedented compromise of airport security protocols.

The affected officers were said to have been compromised during the incident allegedly linked to the former Kaduna State governor.

Those detained include Ayuba Yakubu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police; Murtala Inuwa of the DSS; Najeeb Murtala, an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration; and two Aviation Security (AVSEC) officers, Musa Adamu and Salihu Victor.

According to the joint investigative panel, the officers confessed to receiving bribes to facilitate unauthorized entry into restricted areas of the airport and to obstruct lawful security operations.

"They admitted to actions that undermined established security architecture by granting unauthorized access and interfering with official procedures," a source familiar with the investigation said.

The suspects have been transferred to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for prosecution.

Meanwhile, other personnel from the NIS and NCS found to have abused their official uniforms to facilitate unauthorised access, but not directly involved in bribery, will face administrative sanctions in line with civil service regulations.

Recall that there was a mild drama at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on February 12 when security operatives attempted to arrest el-Rufai upon his arrival from Cairo. The former governor resisted the attempt to arrest him, leading to a standoff for some minutes before he was eventually let go.

The arrest was said to have been at the instance of the ICPC, which was investigating the former governor over financial fraud allegations while serving as governor. el-Rufai is currently in the custody of the ICPC.