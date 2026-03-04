Cameroon/Nigeria: Cameroon 1-3 Nigeria - Alozie Seals Victory As Super Falcons Thrash Lionesses

The match offered Madugu a chance to refine tactics ahead of the 14th Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, scheduled from 17 March to 3 April 2026.

Nigeria's Super Falcons stamped their authority on the second of two pre-WAFCON friendly matches in Yaounde on Tuesday, defeating Cameroon's Indomitable Lionesses 3-1 at the Military Stadium.

Three days after a narrow 1-0 defeat in the first encounter, the 10-time African champions returned with a sharper, more aggressive display to turn the tie decisively in their favour. Cameroon opened the scoring early in the seventh minute, stirring brief memories of Saturday's loss.

Forward Chinwendu Ihezuo drew Nigeria level in the 32nd minute, heading home a precise cross from Rinsola Babajide. Just before halftime, Babajide herself struck from close range after a scramble inside the box, giving the Falcons a 2-1 lead. In the 64th minute, Michelle Alozie sealed the 3-1 victory with a flying header from a teasing cross by captain Rasheedat Ajibade.

Head Coach Justine Madugu opted for a more experienced starting XI for Tuesday's tie.

Chiamaka Nnadozie was in goal with Osinachi Ohale, Folashade Ijamilusi, Christy Ucheibe and Rinsola Babajide all getting starting roles

Jennifer Echegini, Oluwatosin Demehin, Rasheedat Ajibade, Shukurat Oladipo, Chinwendu Ihezuo, and Michelle Alozie were also named in the strong starting XI.

Nigeria, drawn in Group C, will open their campaign against debutants Malawi in Casablanca, before facing Zambia and Egypt. Cameroon, in Group D, will clash with Ghana, Mali, and Cape Verde.

Tuesday's emphatic win follows Saturday's narrow loss and restores confidence in the squad, demonstrating Nigeria's pedigree as Africa's perennial champions.

While both matches serve as WAFCON preparation, reports emerging from within African football circles suggest the tournament could face a possible postponement, though CAF has yet to issue official confirmation.