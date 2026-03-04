Nigeria: Govt Suspends Christian Pilgrimage Over Middle-East Crisis

4 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), on Tuesday announced the immediate suspension of all pilgrimages to Israel due to the security situation in the Middle East.

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, the Executive Secretary of the NCPC, made this known in a statement signed by Mr Celestine Toruka, the Deputy Director and Head, Media and Public Relations in the commission, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the measure was necessary because the Commission prioritises the safety and comfort of Nigerian pilgrims.

"The recent developments in the Middle East, including the imposition of a state of emergency in Israel, have led to the putting on hold of all pilgrimage exercises.

"This also includes the ones being conducted by the private pilgrimage operators until the situation normalises.

"The NCPC is monitoring the situation closely and appreciates the cooperation of stakeholders and the media," he said.

Adegbite urged everyone to pray for peace in Jerusalem and the Middle East.

He revealed that the Commission has successfully concluded the 2025 Main Pilgrimage exercise to Israel and Jordan.

He said that the last batch of Christian pilgrims arrived safely at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on March 3. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.