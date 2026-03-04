Nigeria: Govt Suspends Christian Pilgrimage Over Middle-East Crisis

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), on Tuesday announced the immediate suspension of all pilgrimages to Israel due to the security situation in the Middle East.

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, the Executive Secretary of the NCPC, made this known in a statement signed by Mr Celestine Toruka, the Deputy Director and Head, Media and Public Relations in the commission, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the measure was necessary because the Commission prioritises the safety and comfort of Nigerian pilgrims.

"The recent developments in the Middle East, including the imposition of a state of emergency in Israel, have led to the putting on hold of all pilgrimage exercises.

"This also includes the ones being conducted by the private pilgrimage operators until the situation normalises.

"The NCPC is monitoring the situation closely and appreciates the cooperation of stakeholders and the media," he said.

Adegbite urged everyone to pray for peace in Jerusalem and the Middle East.

He revealed that the Commission has successfully concluded the 2025 Main Pilgrimage exercise to Israel and Jordan.

He said that the last batch of Christian pilgrims arrived safely at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on March 3. (NAN)