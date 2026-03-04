Nigeria: Chocolate City Co-Founder Audu Maikori Joins 2027 House of Reps Race

3 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ovwe Medeme

The seat is presently occupied by Amos Gwamna Magaji, who also serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on Health.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Nigerian lawyer, social activist, and co-founder of the Chocolate City Group, Audu Maikori, has declared his intention to contest the House of Representatives seat for Jaba/Zangon Kataf Federal Constituency on the platform of the APC.

The seat is presently occupied by Amos Gwamna Magaji, who also serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on Health.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Making his intentions known on his Instagram page, the record label said that he would be running with a simple formula: "Vision Action Results."

Ambition

Declaring his ambition to run for the office, Mr Maikori said that he is proud to be a Nigerian from Southern Kaduna.

According to him, his legal career took him inside Nigeria's most complex infrastructure transactions, including the privatisation of PHCN, the Nigerian Ports concession, the Abuja Mass Transit framework, the Nigerian Railway Concession, as well as building Chocolate City into one of Africa's most recognised music companies.

"Earlier on, I had served on the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme Presidential Committee (SURE-P ) as not only the youngest board member but as the Project Convener -- I helped to create jobs for 370,000 young Nigerians and internship opportunities for over 23,000 interns across Nigeria...

"Ai Namu ya dawo! (Our son has come home!) Today, I formally declare my intention to contest the House of Representatives seat for Jaba/Zangon Kataf Federal Constituency on the platform of the APC in the 2027 General Elections. Lokaci ya yi. The time is now," he wrote.

Social critic

Before formally launching into politics, Maikori, 51, was known for his vocal criticism of the government, particularly the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

In 2017, Mr Maikori was arrested in Lagos after the Kaduna State Government filed a petition over a post on his social media pages that turned out to be false.

He then filed a N10 billion lawsuit against Governor El-Rufai and the Kaduna State government, alleging that the state violated his human rights.

In 2020, the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed that the Kaduna State Government violated the rights of the Chief Executive Officer of Chocolate City when it took him from Lagos to Kaduna in 2017.

It then awarded N10.5 million in damages in favour of Mr Maikori.

He had also been vocal about the persistent crisis in Southern Kaduna, the constituency he seeks to represent.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.