Nigeria: Sani, Abbas Set Two Million Vote Target for Kaduna APC in 2027

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas have tasked the APC's new executives to secure two million votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

They gave the charge on Tuesday at the party's State Congress in Kaduna, where Isaac Atiku Sankay emerged as consensus chairman.

Sankay, born in 1983, is Special Adviser on Peace and Conflict Resolution to the governor.

He was adopted after consultations with stakeholders across the state's 23 local government areas.

His emergence followed weeks of meetings among party leaders seeking a united front ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Addressing delegates, Sani described the congress as "a defining moment" reflecting cohesion and democratic discipline within the party.

He disclosed that 6,885 ward executives were elected across 255 wards, while 621 local government executives emerged from grassroots congresses.

The governor added that 36 state executives were affirmed and sworn in, underscoring what he called the party's strong grassroots structure.

According to him, adopting consensus candidates demonstrated "political maturity and unity, not weakness".

Sani reaffirmed loyalty to President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, pledging full mobilisation from polling units upward to secure victory in 2027.

In his remarks, Abbas urged the executives to unite all tendencies and deliver "over two million votes" for Tinubu and a similar figure for Sani.

He commended the outgoing leadership for past victories and expressed confidence that the 2027 target was achievable with discipline and commitment.

In his acceptance speech, Sankay thanked God and party stakeholders for the confidence reposed in him.

"I will serve with discipline, courage and measurable results," he pledged.

Sankay said his peace-building experience involved collaboration with security agencies, traditional rulers, faith leaders and civil society to promote stability.

He promised to strengthen internal democracy, deepen grassroots mobilisation and expand opportunities for youth and women participation.

In his farewell address, outgoing chairman, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (rtd), thanked members for their support during his eight-year tenure.

"I leave behind a stronger and more united APC in Kaduna State," Jekada said.

Vanguard News