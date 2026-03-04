Nigeria: Niger Governor Inaugurates New Health Facilities, Recruits Over 1,500 Medical Personnel in One Year

Minna — In Niger State, new health facilities to provide intensive care to patients were inaugurated at the IBB Specialized hospital Minna.

At the inauguration, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago announced that 1500 medical personnel were employed into the health sector of the state in one year.

Bago, also speaking at the event, said a memoranda of understanding (MOU) had been signed with the Government of Egypt and the Soviet Union to provide consultants that would manage the facilities and also train Nigerian Medical Personnels on the operation of the equipment in the facilities.

"These (facilities) have been adjudged as the only one in sub Saharan Africa," Bago declared, before saying that the facilities will stop medical tourism and provide cheap medical treatment to patients in the country.

"This is a testament to the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubus Renewed Hope Agenda," the Governor said, adding that the funding of the projects was from "funds provided to Sub- Nationals by the federal government before also saying that state governments would continue to appreciate the vision of the President.

Reeling out some of the achievements of his administration in the health sector, Governor Bago disclosed that 20 primary Health Care Centers across the state had been renovated and upgraded to level 2 primary health care centers while work on 110 others had reached different degrees of completion.

He also announced that 22 general hospitals had also been renovated.

He disclosed that the newly commissioned facilities were to be powered by a 2 megawatt solar plant, assuring of uninterrupted energy for the equipment, patients and workers.

Bago used the forum to express gratitude to former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, for donating the IBB Specialized Hospital to the state 40 years ago.

The Commissioner for Health Dr Murtala Bagana said the newly commissioned facilities will provide opportunities for collaboration with other health facilities across the country, thereby increasing health care delivery services.

Speaking in similar vein, the Chief Medical Director of the IBB Specialist Hospital Dr Bala Waziri said the new facilities will strengthen health care delivery in the state.

The Porta cabin type of facilities is the first of its kind in the country, according to Dr Bala Waziri.