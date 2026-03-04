Nigeria: CBN's Small Rate Cut That Signals Bigger Shift

The Central Bank of Nigeria, at its latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting, reduced its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 26.5 per cent. On paper, that looks like a small adjustment. But in monetary policy, direction often matters more than magnitude. After a prolonged period of tightening designed to combat inflation and stabilise the naira, even a modest cut signals that something in the macroeconomic landscape is changing.

For nearly two years, policy was firmly in defensive mode, as the central bank consistently raised its monetary policy rate as it fought a recalcitrant price surge. But the measures added to the conflagration. Nigerians found themselves in a situation where inflation, exchange rate pressures, and interest rate surges were all actively at work at once. Borrowing costs rose to levels that forced businesses to postpone expansion plans and households to cut back. Thus, stabilisation became the overriding objective, while growth, as important as it is, took a secondary role.

The rate cut must also be seen in the context of the 4.07 per cent growth rate recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. That suggests that activity is stabilising after the turbulence of earlier reforms. Inflation, while still elevated at 15.10 per cent, shows signs of moderation. Oil prices have strengthened due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. At the current price of about $80 per barrel for Brent crude, this has surpassed the budget benchmark price, raising hopes of improving short-term fiscal and foreign exchange prospects. These developments collectively provide limited space for policy adjustment.

Yet, the fact is, some caution is still in order. At 26.5 per cent, the policy rate is still high. Real interest rates remain restrictive. Commercial lending rates are unlikely to fall dramatically in the immediate term, especially given that the federal government is likely to borrow actively in the local financial markets this year. Analysts agree that the cost of funds still hovers above 30 per cent.

Consequently, treasury instruments continue to offer attractive returns, which means banks may still prefer government securities to riskier private sector lending. This is not the return of cheap money. It is a signal that the emergency phase may be easing, but not that it has ended.

For business owners and industrialists, the implication is measured optimism. The peak of interest rate increases is likely behind us, a development that reduces uncertainty in the business environment. If inflation continues to decline and exchange rate stability holds, further gradual cuts could follow in the coming months. With this, financing conditions may improve. However, large borrowing decisions should still be stress-tested under relatively high interest assumptions. Discipline of liquidity remains essential. Expansion plans should be phased carefully rather than accelerated prematurely.

Investors face a similarly nuanced environment. A gradual easing cycle, if sustained, could eventually lower bond yields and support equity market valuations. But the path is data-dependent and will challenge the capabilities of enterprises. Any resurgence of inflation, particularly if driven by higher global energy prices resulting from the crisis in the Middle East, could slow or even reverse the easing trajectory. Should this happen, CBN will quickly revert to its tightening stance.

Unfortunately, the nature of Nigeria's economy predisposes it to a boom-bust cycle. As noted above, the current rise in oil prices arising from the geopolitical tensions improves Nigeria's revenue outlook. Yet it also shows how vulnerable the economy remains to external shocks. While oil provides fiscal breathing space, it also introduces volatility that domestic policy cannot fully control. Perhaps, the economy is gradually gravitating to this, given the widespread nature of the latest growth figures.

There is yet another structural development of interest unfolding alongside this marginal rate cut. By March 31, 2026, the banking sector recapitalisation programme will be concluded. The aim is to build stronger financial institutions capable of supporting the projected $1 trillion economy by 2030. As in previous exercises, recapitalisation has been framed in support of the claim that larger capital buffers enhance resilience, improve shock absorption, and expand theoretical lending capacity. In the current context, stronger banks combined with gradual monetary easing could improve credit transmission to the real sector.

However, stronger balance sheets do not automatically translate to productive lending, as allocation decisions, risk appetite, and regulatory clarity all play significant roles. So, if recapitalised banks continue to channel liquidity primarily into government securities instead of manufacturing, infrastructure, and industrial expansion, the structural impact will be limited. The point then is clear that the ambition of a trillion-dollar economy requires not just deeper banks, but a commitment to channel credit to productive sectors.

For this reason, the rate cut should be seen as part of a broader transition. Nigeria appears to be moving from emergency stabilisation toward cautious expansion. With the 2025 last quarter growth report, expansion has returned to the economy, so policy is softening at the margin, and the financial system is being strengthened. However, deep structural constraints, ranging from infrastructure gaps to fiscal pressures and productivity weaknesses, remain very much in place and must be addressed.