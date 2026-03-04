Nigeria: Mokwa Flood Victims Cannot Wait Another Rainy Season

Nearly one year after the devastating flood that swept through Mokwa in Niger State, the plight of its victims remains a stain on the conscience of the government at both state and federal levels. What should have been a coordinated and compassionate response to a humanitarian tragedy has instead become a troubling tale of pledges made and promises unfulfilled. With another rainy season fast approaching, the continued delay in resettlement and rehabilitation is not only indefensible but dangerous.

In the aftermath of the disaster, which destroyed homes, bridges and livelihoods in the strategic transit town, about N30 billion was pledged by the federal and Niger State governments, alongside donations from well-meaning Nigerians. The funds were meant to restore critical infrastructure, including bridges and roads, and to support the rebuilding of shattered lives. For a town that serves as a key artery linking the northern and southern parts of the country, the urgency was obvious.

Yet, as a recent investigation by Weekend Trust revealed, little on the ground reflects the scale of those commitments. Many victims remain homeless and in deep distress. Three of the four bridges and drainage projects announced with fanfare are yet to receive attention. Although the major bridge linking the northern and southern parts of Mokwa town has been repaired, the relief has been marginal. Gridlock persists, worsened by the heavy volume of articulated trucks, deteriorating road surfaces and the absence of viable alternative routes.

These realities sit uneasily beside the public assurances previously given. On June 4, 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed the immediate release of N2 billion for the rebuilding of houses for victims. In August 2025, he approved a further N16.7 billion for the urgent reconstruction of bridges destroyed by the flooding. These were not vague political statements; they were specific financial commitments aimed at delivering concrete relief.

However, findings from Weekend Trust suggest that progress has been, at best, minimal. The Ndalile of Mokwa, Alhaji Muhammad Shaba Aliyu, expressed deep dissatisfaction over what he described as unfulfilled promises, particularly regarding housing for displaced persons. According to him, land for resettlement has already been provided through the state government, yet no development has taken place. Even non-governmental organisations that showed interest reportedly withdrew after discovering that groundwork had not begun.

But it would be unfair and inaccurate to place the burden of blame solely at the federal level. The Niger State government bears primary responsibility for the welfare and resettlement of its citizens. In June 2025, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago announced that reconstruction of roads and bridges linking Raba and other communities to Mokwa would commence, backed by a N7 billion budget. He also pledged N1 billion in donations to victims pending full resettlement and directed the Ministry of Lands and Survey to issue a Certificate of Occupancy to facilitate immediate construction of new homes.

Nearly a year on, three of the four bridges remain untouched, and no permanent housing structures have been built. Instead of comprehensive relocation, victims were reportedly given N500,000 each, both homeowners and tenants, to secure temporary rental accommodation. Families of the deceased reportedly received N1 million each. While these gestures may have addressed immediate humanitarian needs, they fall far short of a durable solution.

Without structured, long-term planning and transparent utilisation of pledged funds, the affected families remain trapped in uncertainty. Many are farmers who should, by now, have returned to productive activity, contributing to national food security at a time when Nigeria can ill afford disruptions in agricultural output. Displacement without timely rehabilitation not only deepens poverty but also undermines broader economic objectives.

There is also a national dimension to this neglect. The non-reconstruction of key bridges has diverted traffic, particularly heavy-duty trucks, placing undue strain on the Lokoja-Abuja highway. The Mokwa corridor has historically served as a preferred route between the south and the northern regions for these trucks. Its partial paralysis is therefore not merely a local inconvenience but a logistical setback with wider economic and infrastructural implications.

At Daily Trust, we believe that both the Niger State government and the federal authorities must urgently rise to the occasion. Accountability is imperative. The people of Mokwa deserve a clear, public accounting of how much of the pledged funds have been released, how much has been spent, and on what specific projects. Silence and inertia only fuel suspicion and erode trust.

More importantly, concrete action can no longer be deferred. Permanent shelters must be constructed without further delay. Critical bridges and drainage systems must be rebuilt to resilient standards that reduce vulnerability to future flooding. Preventive measures, including proper urban planning, desilting of waterways and enforcement of environmental regulations, should be prioritised before the 2026 rainy season sets in.

Resettlement and rehabilitation are not acts of charity; they are obligations of governance. The time to fulfil them is now.