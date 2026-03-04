Nigeria: Govt Rolls Out Livestock Strategy to End Farmer-Herder Clashes in Benue

The federal government has unveiled a security-focused livestock development strategy for Benue State, positioning economic transformation of the sector as a lasting solution to the farmer-herder crisis.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, announced the plan in Makurdi at the inauguration of the Benue State Commission for Peace and Reconciliation's five-year Strategic Plan (2026-2030), supported by the SPRiNG programme.

Representing Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Maiha said recurring clashes over land and water continue to weaken Benue's agricultural potential. He noted that although the state has 3.4 million hectares of land, over 634,000 hectares of arable land remain unused.

He argued that modernising livestock production would reduce open grazing pressures and transform a security challenge into an economic asset.

Maiha also disclosed plans to revive dormant facilities under a Public-Private Partnership model, including ranches in Gwer East and Ikyogen, the Yandev Pig Progeny Centre, and poultry demonstration centres.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, represented by Deputy Governor Sam Ode, described the strategic plan as a major step toward sustainable peace and development.

Dr Ukoha Ukiwo, Team Leader of the SPRiNG programme funded by the UK FCDO, emphasised that lasting peace depends on strong institutions capable of resolving grievances before they escalate.