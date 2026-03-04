The Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel has suspended three doctors following a prima facie finding of medical negligence in the care of 21-month-old Nkanu Adichie-Esege.

Those suspended are the Medical Director of Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, Dr. Tunde Majekodunmi, along with anesthesiologist Dr. Titus Ogundare and Atlantis Pediatric Hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Atinuke Uwajeh.

Nkanu, the son of renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr. Ivara Esege, died on January 7, 2026, after receiving care at Atlantis Hospital and undergoing diagnostic and preparatory procedures at Euracare in Lagos.

The trio's suspension from medical practice in Nigeria will remain in effect pending the outcome of proceedings by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

A statement from the panel's Secretary, Dr. Enejo Abdu, also disclosed prima facie misconduct findings against 10 other doctors, including Drs. Adeseye Akinsete, Chidinma Ohagwu, Anthony Ajeh, Amarachi Bayo, Nkechi Peji, Olaoye Oludare, Agaja Oyinkansola, Patricia Akintan, Babatunde Bamgboye, and Raji Faidat.

Eight other doctors were cleared after the panel reviewed complaints, counter-affidavits, and sworn oral depositions during its 25th session held on February 17-18, 2026, in Abuja.

Nkanu had been admitted to Atlantis Hospital for a worsening illness before arrangements were made for emergency transfer to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States.

During pre-flight procedures at Euracare, including an MRI, lumbar puncture, echocardiogram, and central line insertion under propofol sedation, the child reportedly developed severe complications en route to the cardiac catheterisation laboratory and passed away.

In a legal notice dated January 10, 2026, issued by Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), Nkanu's parents accused Euracare and attending medical personnel of breaching their duty of care, citing alleged medical negligence and professional misconduct in connection with their son's death.