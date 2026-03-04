Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Nigeria Records 82 Cases, 20 Deaths in One Week - NCDC

New infections were reported in Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo, Plateau, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kano, Ebonyi, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Kebbi, Kaduna, and Benue states.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed an increase in Lassa fever infections, with 82 new confirmed cases and 20 deaths reported in one week.

In its latest situation report released on Tuesday, the agency said the number of confirmed cases increased from 72 in week 6 to 82 in week 7 .

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The new infections were reported in Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo, Plateau, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kano, Ebonyi, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Kebbi, Kaduna and Benue States.

Fatality rate higher than 2025

Cumulatively, from Epidemiological Week 1 to 7 in 2026, 75 deaths have been recorded among confirmed cases, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 23 per cent.

The NCDC noted that this is higher than the 19.7 per cent CFR recorded during the same period in 2025.

So far this year, 14 states have reported at least one confirmed case across 58 local government areas.

Although the fatality rate has increased, the agency said the number of suspected and confirmed cases remains lower compared to the same period in 2025.

Four states account for the majority of cases

According to the report, 84 per cent of all confirmed cases were recorded in four states. These are Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba and Edo.

Bauchi accounted for 33 per cent of confirmed cases, Ondo 22 per cent, Taraba 19 per cent and Edo 10 per cent. The remaining 16 per cent were reported across 12 other states.

The most affected age group is 21-30 years, with cases ranging from one to 90 years. The median age is 30 years.

The male-to-female ratio among confirmed cases is 1:0.8, indicating slightly more infections among males.

The agency also reported that five healthcare workers were infected during the reporting week.

Response efforts intensified

The NCDC said the national multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) for Lassa fever remains activated to coordinate response activities.

IMS structures were activated in Kebbi, Kano, Gombe, Benue and Plateau states, while National Rapid Response Teams were deployed to seven high-burden states.

With support from partners including the World Health Organisation, Médecins Sans Frontières, the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and UNICEF, the agency said it distributed personal protective equipment (PPE), Ribavirin and other response commodities to affected states.

Laboratory testing, risk communication activities and stakeholder engagement across health and environmental sectors are also ongoing.

Challenges and recommendations

The agency identified late presentation of cases, poor health-seeking behaviour due to high treatment costs, poor environmental sanitation and low awareness in high-burden communities as key challenges.

It urged state governments to strengthen year-round community engagement on Lassa fever prevention.

Healthcare workers were advised to maintain a high index of suspicion, ensure timely referral and treatment, and strictly adhere to infection prevention and control measures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NCDC also called on partners to support states in improving their capacity to prevent, detect and respond promptly to Lassa fever outbreaks.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, which is transmitted to humans primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.

It can also spread from person to person through contact with bodily fluids.

The disease often begins with fever, weakness, and headache, and may progress to more severe symptoms such as bleeding, difficulty breathing, swelling, and organ failure.

Early diagnosis and prompt treatment with Ribavirin are critical for improving survival.