Nigeria: Katsina Remains APC State, Says Radda As Gambo Emerges State Chairman

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed the state as a strong and united stronghold of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following the successful conduct of the ward, local government, and state congresses.

Governor Radda made the remarks at the State Congress held in Katsina, which brought together delegates representing the 361 wards across the 34 Local Government Areas.

The congress led to the emergence of a new State Executive Committee through a consensus arrangement endorsed by stakeholders.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Radda commended the peaceful and orderly conduct of the exercise, describing it as a reflection of the maturity and discipline of the APC in Katsina State.

"This process demonstrates that Katsina APC remains united, organised, and committed to democratic principles," Governor Radda stated.

He congratulated the Local Organising Committee for ensuring proper coordination from ward to state level, noting that their dedication guaranteed a transparent and credible process.

Governor Radda also congratulated all newly elected leaders, describing their emergence as a call to greater responsibility and service to the party and the people of Katsina State.

"Katsina State remains an APC state. All elected officials in this state are members of our great party. We expect the new leadership to consolidate our achievements, promote unity, and strengthen our political structures across all levels," he said.

He assured the new executive of his full cooperation and support as leader of the party in the state, pledging that his administration would continue to work closely with party organs to ensure sustained progress.

"As Governor and leader of the party in the state, I will make every commitment necessary to support you and ensure your success. Together, we will build a stronger and more united APC," he added.

Governor Radda commended the Electoral Committee from the National Headquarters, as well as the Screening and Appeal Committees and security agencies, for their professionalism and dedication throughout the congress.

The governor reaffirmed the state's loyalty and commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pledging continued support for the Federal Government and its policies aimed at strengthening Nigeria's development and prosperity.

"Katsina State will remain steadfast in its support for the President and the Federal Government. We remain committed to working together to make our party stronger, more united, and more prosperous," Governor Radda said.

He thanked party stakeholders, elders, and representatives from all 361 wards and 34 Local Government Areas for their discipline and cooperation, describing the congress as a clear demonstration of APC's unity and strength in Katsina State.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and former Deputy Governor, Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi, confirmed that all procedures were conducted in line with the Electoral Act and the APC Constitution.

He stated that consultations were held with relevant committees from Abuja and that all required materials and candidate lists were duly submitted to the Electoral Committee before the commencement of the exercise.

"The stage is fully set, and we have acted strictly in accordance with the laws of the party. We have handed over all materials for the smooth conduct of this congress," he concluded.

Also speaking, the newly elected State Chairman, Bishir Gambo, described his emergence and that of the State Executive Committee as a collective mandate to serve the party faithfully.

"It is an honour done not only to me but to all members of the State Executive Committee. We assure you that we will work in the best interest of the party, the state, and Nigeria," he stated.

Mr Gambo pledged that the new executive would operate with transparency, inclusiveness, discipline, and fairness, while promoting unity across the 361 wards and 34 local government areas.

The newly elected Katsina All Progressives Congress (APC) Executive Council are: Bishir Gambo Saulawa as Chairman, with Bala Abu Musawa as Deputy Chairman. Hon Adnan Nahabu, Ahmad Hassan Mashi, and Abubakar Abdullahi are Secretary, Organising Secretary, and Assistant Organising Secretary respectively. Mai Unguwa Iro Sabuwa and Alhaji Umar T Mustapha are responsible for Publication & Welfare.

Samaila Garba, Yahaya Idris, and Musa Maikudi are the Zonal Vice Leaders for Funtua, Katsina, and Daura. Ex-officio members are Alhaji Muhammadu Gwanda, Ibrahim Bala (Funtua), and Kabiru Salisu Dan Hisba (Jibia).

Hamza Muhammad Sheme and Murtala Shehu are Youth Leader and Assistant Youth Leader, while zonal youth leaders are Alti Yahaya Mati (Funtua), Aliyu Aliyu Marafa (Daura), and Samaila Usman (Katsina). Women leaders are Saratu Ibrahim Danja (Funtua), Ladidi Umar Gwalele Batagarawa (Katsina), Rashida Abdulkarim Baure (Daura), Sa'adiya Abdullahi Tama (Bindiga) as Assistant, and Aisha Yahaya (Matazu).

Financial, PR, legal, and special representatives are: Muhammad Salisu Danmusa and Faruk Tsiga (Financial Secretaries), Tanimu Umar Maigari & Hassan Shuaibu (Treasurers), Mamman Yaro Batsari & Nafiu Garba Dandume (Auditors); Shamsu Sule (Funtua) (PRO), Sulaiman Salisu Aruwa (Assistant PRO), Balele Umar Kurfi & Ali Sani Iliyasu Runka (Safana) (Legal Advisers); and special representatives Muntari Sani (People with Disability) and Kabiru Shehu (Mani LG Welfare Secretary).