Nigeria: Otti Orders Restoration of Power to Ukwa East After 20-Year Blackout

Gets endorsement for second term

Governor Alex Otti has ordered the restoration of electricity to Ukwa East Local Government Area, nearly 20 years after the oil-producing council was plunged into darkness due to vandalism.

This is as the people of Ukwa East endorsed the Governor for a second term in office.

Otti gave the order while responding to appeals from the people during the flag-off of the Ukwa East General Hospital project, expressing concern that such a strategic and resource-rich area had remained without power for two decades.

He directed that electricity be restored to the area before the end of March 2026, noting that if neighbouring communities in Rivers State could receive power supply from Abia, Ukwa East must not be left behind.

"If we can supply power to Ukwa West and even Etche, which is not in Abia State, we have no choice but to restore power here. If what is required are transformers and smart meters, then before the end of March, you will have electricity," the Governor assured.

Otti also directed the Commissioner for Works to extend the ongoing reconstruction of Ohanku Road from Aba to Ohanku community in Ukwa East.

He further assured that the Aba-Obohia Road project, despite its high cost, would be extended to Obohia village, alongside rehabilitation of internal roads in the area.

On the lingering border dispute between Ukwa East and Akirika Obu community in Akwa Ibom State, the Governor said discussions with his Akwa Ibom counterpart were ongoing to ensure lasting peace.

Addressing calls for the revival of Abia Palm, Otti disclosed that his administration had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an international firm involved in palm production and processing.

He added that 11 primary healthcare centres in Ukwa East had been renovated and retrofitted, with four already functional, while the remaining would become operational within 45 days.

The Governor also directed the Mayor of Ukwa East to carry out palliative repairs on the roofs of the school buildings where the event was held, assuring that the school would later be comprehensively rehabilitated.

Earlier, former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, who chaired the event, commended Otti for his developmental strides and appealed for accelerated completion of the 25-kilometre Aba-Ohanku Road, noting that about seven kilometres had been completed up to Ugwunagbo.

Wabara also urged speedy completion of the Aba-Obuohia Road, where 11 kilometres have been done, leaving about 14 kilometres outstanding, stressing that both roads would significantly ease transportation and boost economic activities.

He further called on the Governor to prioritise the Ohambele-Obeaku Road leading to the proposed Abia Seaport, citing its enormous economic potential.

Other speakers, including Ambassador Okey Emuche, former Nigerian Consul-General to South Africa; former House of Representatives member, Rep. Nkem Abonta; and Hon. Lewis Obianyi of the Abia State House of Assembly, praised Otti's development efforts and appealed for sustained intervention in road, power and peace-building initiatives in the area.

In their remarks, the Mayor of Ukwa East LGA, Hon. Chibunna Akara, and Eze Ikeagwuchi Ekeke, speaking for the Asa community, highlighted projects executed by the Otti administration in Ukwa East and assured the Governor of overwhelming support for his re-election bid.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, traditional rulers and other dignitaries attended the event, during which prayers were offered for the Governor and gifts presented, including a proposal to confer a chieftaincy title on him.

A major highlight was the defection of opposition figures, including former Abia State House of Assembly Majority Leader, Hon. Paul Taribo, and former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Lady Chinedu Brown, to the Labour Party.

They said their decision was driven by Otti's performance rather than party politics.

Welcoming the defectors, Governor Otti thanked them for their support and expressed appreciation for the endorsement of his second-term bid in 2027.