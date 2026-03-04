South Africa: Tributes Pour in For Former COPE Leader Mosiuoa Lekota

4 March 2026
allAfrica.com

Congress of the People (COPE) founder Mosiuoa Lekota has died at the age of 77 .

The party confirmed the news. They added that the family had requested privacy during this difficult time.

"On behalf of leadership, membership, and supporters of COPE, we extend our deepest condolences to the Lekota family and all South Africans who mourn this loss," COPE said in a statement.

Lekota had stepped back from political life last year due to health concerns. This led to the appointment of Teboho Loate as the interim leader of COPE.

Lekota served as the first Free State Premier from 1994 to 1996 and as Defence Minister from 1999 to 2008. The former Member of Parliament will be laid to rest in his hometown in Bloemfontein.

Trevor Manuel remembered close friend Mosiuoa Lekota as an 'amazing human being' who was 'deeply committed' to South Africa.

