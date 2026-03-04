President Cyril Ramaphosa learnt with profound sadness of the passing of Mosiuoa Gerard Patrick Lekota, former Premier of the Free State, Minister of Defence, and co-founder of the Congress of the People. Mr Lekota passed away at the age of 77 earlier today, Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

President Ramaphosa’s thoughts and prayers are with Mr Lekota’s family, the Congress of the People and his associates across the political spectrum.

“Terror” Lekota, as he was nicknamed, derived this name from his prowess in soccer, which formed part of his multifaceted life which he focused on politics and the development of the nation.

Born on 13 August 1948 in Kroonstad, Mr Lekota dedicated his youth and adult life to the struggle for liberation.

As a member of the South African Students’ Organisation and organiser for the organisation, he was prosecuted by the apartheid regime and imprisoned on Robben Island in 1974 where he spent eight years alongside struggle leadership including Nelson Mandela.

Upon his release in 1982, he returned to his life of activism and became a leading figure in the United Democratic Front.

The UDF was a non-racial, mass movement of more than 400 grassroots organisations that was established in 1983 to oppose the National Party government’s creation of the Tricameral Parliament, which purported to be racially inclusive.

Mr Lekota’s UDF involvement led to his conviction in 1988 in the four-year Delmas Treason Trial for treason, subversion and murder, as the state tried to link non-violent resistance by the UDF to violent uprisings in the Vaal.

While he was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment, his conviction and those of other trialists were overturned in 1989.

Mr Lekota was a long-serving member and National Chairperson of the African National Congress, who in the democratic era became the first Premier of the Free State from 1994 to 1996, the inaugural Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces from 1997 to 1999, and Minister of Defence in 1999, a position he held until 2008.

This was also the year in which he became the Founding President of the Congress of the People.

President Ramaphosa said: “South Africa has lost a patriot, a freedom fighter, and a servant of the people whose life story is closely intertwined with our journey of struggle and the realisation of democracy.

“His life was one of resilience, courage, and steadfast belief in justice.

“We honour him especially for his principled dedication to non-racialism during our struggle and in a liberated South Africa.

“We deeply value his service to his home province where he served as Premier and to our Armed Forces and our national security, in his role as Minister of Defence.

“He was instrumental in the establishment of the National Council of Provinces which added a new dimension of democratic inclusion to our parliamentary system and ensured communities all over our country could be heard and represented in our national legislature.

“His establishment of the Congress of the People reflected his commitment to the values and principles by which he had lived, and it added to the diversity of choices presented to the electorate as our democracy matured.

“We will remember Mosiuoa for his patriotism, his intellect, and his personable nature, and we will continue to work for the inclusive, non-racial South Africa for which he sacrificed so much and worked so passionately.”