Nigeria: Viral Pictures - Military Debunks Death of 20 Soldiers

....Says Terrorists Engaging in Recycled Propaganda

Authorities of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, have dismissed what they described as a renewed propaganda campaign by remnants of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), accusing the insurgents of circulating old photographs and recycled media reports to mislead the public about the security situation in the North East.

In a statement issued by the Media Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the military said the terrorists were attempting to create panic by resharing outdated reports and images falsely presented as recent incidents.

He cited as an example a July 9, 2020 report by YNaija, which recently resurfaced online alongside images of fallen soldiers and claims of a fresh ambush on Nigerian troops. He clarified that the report is not recent and does not reflect the current operational reality.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Our fact-check mechanism shows clearly that the report being circulated is an old publication. These events are being mischievously recirculated to create panic and distort the current security realities in the North East, where the terrorists are currently in disarray," he stated.

Lieutenant Colonel Uba stressed that at no time recently has Operation Hadin Kai lost 20 soldiers, as claimed in the recycled materials.

He added that improved operational capabilities, along with well-coordinated air and ground offensives, are yielding significant results against terrorist elements across the theatre of operations.

Contrary to the narratives allegedly being pushed by terrorists and their sympathisers, the Joint Task Force said insurgent fighters have suffered severe setbacks following sustained offensives on multiple fronts.

According to the statement, troops delivered decisive blows to terrorist enclaves and logistics networks in several locations within the past week.

"At Miyanti, Gajigana and Gajiram, insurgents attempting to regroup were heavily engaged, leading to the neutralisation of scores of fighters. Troops also recovered anti-aircraft platforms, rocket bombs, machine guns and assorted rifles abandoned by fleeing terrorists," the statement said.

It added that at the Chabbal checkpoint, vigilant troops intercepted logistics supplies and a cash sum of N37 million allegedly meant to finance terrorist operations, significantly disrupting the insurgents' sustainment capacity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Similarly, at Komala in Konduga Local Government Area, troops pursued marauding terrorists along the Gidan Kaji axis, neutralising 16 insurgents. During the operation, 20 bicycles, weapons and other critical logistics items were recovered and destroyed.

"These cumulative successes within a single week highlight the sustained degradation of terrorist capabilities," the statement noted.

"Unable to withstand the overwhelming operational pressure and battlefield dominance of troops, the terrorists have now resorted to psychological warfare."

The Joint Task Force urged members of the public and media organisations to verify information from credible official sources before sharing content that could amplify terrorist propaganda.

Citizens were encouraged to remain calm, continue their lawful activities and provide timely, actionable information to security agencies.

Operation Hadin Kai reaffirmed its commitment to the total defeat of terrorism and the restoration of lasting peace and stability in the North East, pledging that operations would continue until insurgent elements are completely dismantled.