South Africa: International Relations Committee Sends Condolences to the Family on the Passing of Mr Mosiuoa Lekota

COPE
Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota.
4 March 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, sends his condolences to the family, friends and members of the COPE party on the passing of the late Mr “Terror” Mosiuoa Lekota.

Mr Lekota has left behind a legacy of activism and service, the Chairperson said. His name is synonymous with courage, resilience and dedication to the people of South Africa. As a veteran of the anti-apartheid struggle, Mr Lekota’s life has been a testament to the power of conviction and the pursuit of justice.

His contributions to the fight against apartheid, including his time on Robben Island, are a testament to his unshakeable resolve. As a leader, Mr Lekota has inspired countless individuals to join the struggle for freedom and equality. His post-apartheid work includes his roles as Minister of Defence and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, which showcased his ability to serve and lead with integrity. Mr Lekota also served on the Portfolio Committee of International Relations and Cooperation with diligence and commitment.

A true patriot, Mr Lekota's legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of activism, public service and the ongoing pursuit of a better life for all. His impact will be felt for generations to come, said Mr Mahumapelo.

