South Africa: IFP Mourns the Passing of Mosioua 'Terror' Lekota

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) joins the nation in mourning the passing of veteran anti-apartheid activist, former political prisoner, and founder of the Congress of the People (COPE), Mosioua Lekota. The 77-year-old passed away at a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness.

The IFP extends its deepest condolences to the Lekota family, members of COPE, and all South Africans whose lives he touched through his decades of public service and principled leadership.

Mr Lekota was a committed freedom fighter who played a significant role in South Africa's liberation struggle. As an anti-apartheid activist, he endured imprisonment for his political beliefs and remained steadfast in his pursuit of justice and equality. In the democratic era, he served the nation with distinction, including as Minister of Defence from 1999 to 2008, and as the first Premier of the Free State following South Africa's transition to democracy in 1994.

In 2008, following developments within the ANC after its Polokwane Conference in December 2007, Mr Lekota parted ways with the party and went on to co-found COPE, demonstrating his resolve to act in accordance with his principles and convictions.

In Parliament, Mr Lekota contributed meaningfully to debate, often reminding the nation of the hard-won gains of democracy and the responsibility we collectively carry to safeguard them. His presence in the National Assembly reflected both his depth of experience and his unwavering commitment to constitutional values. South Africa has lost a statesman whose voice, insight, and historical perspective enriched our public discourse.

We also recall the period of principled collaboration between the IFP under the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and COPE under Mr Lekota, notably their joint legal action in the Cape High Court (2011-2012) challenging the government's refusal to grant a visa to the Dalai Lama -- a moment that reflected their shared commitment to constitutionalism, human rights, and moral leadership.

He will be remembered for his fearless leadership during the struggle against apartheid, his dedication to constitutional democracy, and his sharp wit and sense of humour in Parliament.

On behalf of the IFP, we once again extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, the leadership and members of COPE, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him. May they find strength and comfort in the knowledge that his legacy is firmly woven into the fabric of our democratic journey.

