Liberia's Forests in Peril - FDA Sounds Alarm

Monrovia — Deputy Managing Director for Administration at the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), Victor W. Kpaiseh, has raised alarm over the widespread destruction of Liberia's forests, warning that illegal land occupation and deforestation pose serious threats to national development, public health, and cultural heritage.

Speaking on March 2, 2026, during Liberia's 7th World Wildlife Day celebration--the 14th global observance--Kpaiseh stressed that the ongoing loss of forests jeopardizes the country's economic growth, endangers biodiversity, and undermines vital cultural and medicinal resources. The event, held at the Paynesville Town Hall under the theme "Medicinal and Aromatic Plants: Conserving Health, Heritage and Livelihoods," brought together government officials, diplomats, civil society actors, FDA staff, and students.

"The presence of illegal intruders, including groups such as the Bukinabees, is contributing to massive habitat destruction," Kpaiseh said. "It is our national duty to advocate for sustainable forest management and protect these ecosystems. Yet, limited resources and legal gaps prevent full control over Liberia's forests, and our natural heritage is being depleted every day."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Kpaiseh described the occasion not as a celebration but as a wake-up call for national action. "I am not here to celebrate. I am here to cry out for urgent measures to protect our forests, which are being destroyed," he said. He added that without sustainable forest management, Liberia risks losing critical medicinal plants, cultural sites, and tourism potential--factors that underpin national economic development.

The FDA official commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for including tourism in the ARREST Agenda, emphasizing that conservation of Liberia's forests is central to achieving the government's broader development objectives. He also highlighted operational challenges, including the limited number of rangers and insufficient enforcement capacity, and urged stakeholders to support initiatives promoting sustainable forest management and biodiversity protection.

"Preserving medicinal and aromatic plants is not only an environmental concern--it is a matter of public health, cultural integrity, and economic sustainability," Kpaiseh said. "If we fail to act now, we risk compromising livelihoods, healthcare, and our heritage for future generations."

Keynote speaker Dr. Mary Molokwu Odozi, Country Director of Fauna & Flora International Liberia, reinforced the importance of protecting Liberia's plant biodiversity. "The use of plants as medicine is as old as humanity itself, and traditional herbal medicine remains a cornerstone of healthcare across all cultures. Many species are now threatened or at the brink of extinction due to habitat loss, illegal trade, and unsustainable harvesting," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The program highlighted the urgent need for national policies and public awareness campaigns to protect Liberia's forests, ensure the sustainable use of medicinal plants, and safeguard natural resources critical to the country's development, health systems, and cultural identity.http://

For more updates on this story and other Liberia news, stay tuned to The New Dawn Liberia.