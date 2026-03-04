Liberia: Cuban Ambassador Visits Gender Minister to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Monrovia — The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Gbeme Horace-Kollie, on Monday received Indira López Argüelles, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, during a courtesy visit aimed at reinforcing cooperation between the two nations.

Discussions focused on expanding bilateral collaboration in line with the Government of Liberia's agenda for gender equality, social protection and inclusive national development.

Ambassador López Argüelles reflected on the enduring diplomatic relationship between Liberia and Cuba, noting over five decades of partnership grounded in solidarity and mutual respect.

She reaffirmed Cuba's continued support to Liberia in critical sectors such as health, education, and agriculture.

The Ambassador also highlighted ongoing initiatives in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training designed to strengthen human capital development and create opportunities for young people.

Additionally, Ambassador López Argüelles expressed interest in supporting literacy initiatives, particularly programs targeting women entrepreneurs, as part of broader efforts to advance women's empowerment and economic resilience.

She emphasized Cuba's readiness to collaborate closely with the Ministry on policies and programs that promote gender equality and social progress.

In response, Minister Horace-Kollie expressed appreciation for the longstanding Liberia-Cuba partnership and acknowledged Cuba's valuable contributions to Liberia's development efforts.

She reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening cooperation on initiatives that protect and empower women, children, and other vulnerable groups across the country.

The meeting ended with both sides reaffirming their commitment to formalizing and sustaining areas of cooperation through continued dialogue and coordinated action.