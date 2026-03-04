Liberia: Police Document 135 Motor Traffic Accident Cases for the Month of February, Record 22 Deaths, 86 Bodily Injuries Nationwide

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has released its accident statistics report for the month of February 2026, highlighting road traffic incidents recorded across the fifteen counties of Liberia.

According to the report, the LNP documented a total of one hundred thirty-five (135) motor traffic accident cases during the period under review.

These incidents resulted in twenty-two (22) deaths and eighty-six (86) bodily injuries nationwide.

The breakdown of the 135 accident cases is as follows:

Car to Car - 39 cases, Bike to Bike - 22 cases, Tricycle to Tricycle - 5 cases, Car to Bike - 37 cases, Car to Tricycle - 3 cases, Self Accidents - 13 cases, Car to Pedestrian - 3 cases, Bike to Pedestrian - 9 cases, Bike to Tricycle - 4 cases, Tricycle to Pedestrian - 0 cases

Among the fifteen counties, Montserrado County recorded the highest number of accidents, with eighty-three (83) cases.

These incidents accounted for fourteen (14) deaths and thirty-five (35) bodily injuries within the county.

The LNP urged all motorists, motorcyclists, tricycle operators, and pedestrians to adhere strictly to traffic regulations, exercise caution, and prioritize road safety at all times.

The LNP say it remains committed to enforcing traffic laws and implementing measures aimed at reducing road traffic accidents across the country.