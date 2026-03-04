Tanzania: Govt Issues Travel Advisory Over Middle East Security Situation

Dar es Salaam — THE government has issued a security and travel advisory to Tanzanians residing in or planning to travel to the Middle East including Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman following a sharp escalation in regional instability.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation said the government is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East.

The ministry noted that, given the current situation, the provision of in person consular assistance may be limited depending on an individual's location and prevailing security conditions.

The government has urged all Tanzanians in the region to exercise heightened caution, comply with directives issued by local authorities and avoid travel to or from the Middle East at this time.

Citizens have been advised to remain indoors where possible, stay vigilant and avoid areas associated with military or security operations.

They are further encouraged to rely on official information channels, keep their Tanzanian passports and identification documents secure and easily accessible in case of emergency and continue monitoring official communications from relevant embassies, including emergency notices.

For emergency assistance or further enquiries, the ministry has provided contact details for nearby Tanzanian embassies, including those in Kuwait City, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Tel Aviv and Ankara.

The government, through the ministry and its diplomatic missions, said it will continue to provide updates and consular support as circumstances permit.

International media reports indicate that on Saturday, the United States and Israel carried out a joint strike in Tehran, Iran, during which Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was reported to have died at his residence.

According to the reports, Iran subsequently launched retaliatory strikes against several Middle Eastern countries, including Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Jordan and Oman, using missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The reported attacks have led to the temporary closure of airspace in parts of the region, with several international airlines suspending flights to and from the Middle East, and a number of airports reportedly shutting down operations.