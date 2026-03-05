Mozambique: Mozambicans Living in Middle East Are Safe

Maputo — The Mozambican government has guaranteed that Mozambican nationals living in Middle Eastern countries are safe, despite the war of aggression waged by the United States and Israel, against Iran.

According to Inocêncio Impissa, the government spokesperson and Minister of State Administration, speaking in Maputo on Tuesday after a meeting of the Council of Ministers (cabinet), there are approximately 700 Mozambicans nationals residing in the Middle Eastern countries caught in the conflict.

"To date, Mozambique has registered 681 Mozambicans residing in Middle Eastern countries, distributed as follows: 300 in the State of Qatar, where approximately 80 percent of them work for the Qatar Aluminum company and live in a condominium 40 km from the American military base; the remaining 20 percent are employees of Qatar Airways, Qatar Energy, and commercial banks, in addition to employees of the Mozambican embassy', he said.

There are 300 Mozambicans living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including students, workers and employees of the embassy and consulates. In Saudi Arabia, there about 100 Mozambicans, 35 of whom work in the aluminum industry in Jubail, and others are students at the Islamic University of Medina. In Israel, there are 12, while in Bahrain, there is only one Mozambican, a swimming athlete and scholarship holder of the Mozambican Olympic Committee.

"Interaction with our diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, as well as the honorary consul in Tel Aviv, indicates that for now all Mozambicans are in good health and safe', he said.

Impissa also said that Mozambican embassies in those countries have issued statements urging Mozambican citizens them to pay attention to government communications for their own safety.

"The government, through the Foreign Ministry, continues to work to contact students and other Mozambicans working in Cyprus and Kuwait, as well as citizens traveling to many parts of the world who transit through the airports of Doha and Dubai, where the airspace has been closed', he said.

Impissa added that no evacuation of Mozambicans in the Middle East is yet being considered. He regarded it as inevitable that fuel prices in Mozambique will rise, but did not say by how much.