Liberia: The Intersection of Power and Money in Political Life - a Case Study of Liberia

These quotes highlight that, rather than transforming character, high status, influence, and financial resources act as a mirror, exposing an individual's true nature and inner values.

"Authority, power, and wealth do not change a man; they only reveal him." -- Ali ibn Abi Talib.

"Money is one form of power. But what is more powerful is financial education." -- Robert T. Kiyosaki.

"Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely." -- Lord Acton.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Wealth is not about having a lot of money; it's about having a lot of options." -- Chris Rock.

"If we command our wealth, we shall be rich and free. If our wealth commands us, we are poor indeed." -- Edmund Burke.

"Money is only a tool. It will take you wherever you wish, but it will not replace you as the driver." -- Ayn Rand.

"Wealth is the slave of a wise man. The master of a fool." -- Seneca.

"Power and wealth supply the place of each other." -- Samuel Johnson.

"Rich men should be thankful for one inestimable boon. They have it in their power during their lives to busy themselves in organizing benefactions... and thus dignify their own lives."-- Andrew Carnegie.

"Hold material goods and wealth on a flat palm and not in a clenched fist." -- Alistair Begg.

By: Austin S Fallah - A True Son of the Planet Earth Soil: fallahas@yahoo.com:

In the intricate web of political life, the relationship between power and money cannot be overstated.

Historically, this relationship has been complex, reflecting deep-rooted socioeconomic structures, cultural dynamics, and historical trajectories of nations.

Liberia, a nation with a rich yet tumultuous history, serves as a compelling case study to illustrate how power dynamics intersect with economic resources.

The insights of Machiavelli, particularly his observation that "when power enters the room, money takes three steps backward," resonate deeply in the Mano River Basin of West Africa, as Liberia's political landscape reveals the interplay of authority, wealth, and loyalty.

The Historical Context of Liberia:

The history of Liberia is marked by the republic's notable naming in 1847 by the sons and daughters who returned to the African continent, the original home of the Black People (Race), which set the stage for a unique political development distinct from its African neighbors.

Liberia's establishment as a nation resulted from a complex amalgamation of interests, those of our returned brothers and sisters and the indigenous populations(16 Tribes).

For most of its history, the political arena in Liberia has oscillated between authoritarian regimes and brief periods of semblance of democratic governance, often facilitated by external forces and driven by internal struggles for power.

Machiavelli's assertion about the dynamics of power and money rings particularly true in Liberia's history.

The country has witnessed the rise and fall of various political leaders, many of whom have leveraged their economic resources to strengthen their political power.

For instance, the rule of President Charles M. G. Taylor was marked by his ability to mobilize not only loyal followers but also financial resources from timber, rubber, iron ore, and diamond trades.

President Taylor's regime exemplified how economic wealth can temporarily bolster authority.

Yet the fragile nature of such alliances can crumble under pressure, revealing the fickle loyalty brokered by wealth.

The departure of President Taylor, the pressure to turn him over, the court trials, and the testimonies from his loyalists are all testimony to power, money, and loyalty.

The Power of Loyalty:

In exploring the dynamics of power within Liberia, one must understand the nature of loyalty.

Machiavelli famously stated that "it is safer to be obeyed than to be merely paid."

This notion is vividly evident in Liberia, where power has often been consolidated not merely through wealth but through the strategic cultivation of loyalty.

The framework of alliances, familial ties, ethnic affiliations, and patron-client networks has historically played a critical role in maintaining control.

During the civil wars of the 1990s and early 2000s, power shifted constantly, with groups forming and dissolving as leaders bought loyalty with money, intimidation, or ideological alignment.

Former warlords often transformed into political leaders because they understood the delicate balance between power and loyalty.

For instance, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who later became Africa's first elected female Head of State (President), triumphed in part because of her ability to garner loyalty across various local and international players, thus transforming a war-torn nation into a more semblance of stable political state, albeit with challenges still at play.

The loyalty she commanded was rooted in her battle cry and vision for national reconciliation and rebuilding, showcasing that while money can secure temporary allegiance, fundamentally, rooted trust and a shared goal are what engender lasting loyalty.

The Illusion of Wealth:

Machiavelli further stated, "Men claim they have wealth, but that is a comfortable lie.

What they truly claim is control, the ability to shape outcomes, and to open doors without knocking."

In Liberia, wealth often becomes an illusion, shiny and impressive yet ultimately hollow without the underlying power to effect change.

The country has rich natural resources, yet these resources have frequently been a double-edged sword.

They hold the potential for economic growth; however, when under the control of politically motivated so-called elites, they have often fueled corruption and power struggles rather than advancing equitable development.

For instance, the logging industry has been both a source of income and a significant factor in exacerbating conflicts. Various political entities sought to control this lucrative resource, leading to devastating consequences for the environment and local communities.

The monopolization of wealth often led to an inequitable distribution, with only a select few benefiting while the broader population remained in poverty.

Control, rather than wealth in itself, became the ultimate goal, thus reinforcing Machiavelli's assertion about the true nature of power dynamics.

The Duality of Money and Power:

Throughout Liberia's history, the interplay between money and power has revealed a duality: the momentary effectiveness of wealth and the lasting significance of true authority.

Machiavelli's ethos is particularly relevant to Liberia's political discourse.

Money may have the capacity to gather crowds, but it is the exercise of political power that can command them to kneel, making them believe it was their own choice.

This dynamic was evident during the campaign sessions of various political leaders.

For example, during the 2017 presidential elections, George Weah, a former soccer star, campaigned on a platform of change and development(Later known as the ProPoor Agenda), promising to usher in a new era.

His charisma and popularity helped him garner support among young people and disenfranchised populations who believed in his social and economic vision for the nation at the time.

The reason changed in 2023 (They say, personal observation; hearsay). I will address it in my next article, along with the Unity Party's vision under President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

The party of a man of practical political and intellectual vision and love for country, Dr. Edward B. Kesselle.

However, his ability to navigate existing power structures and foster loyalty shifted the narrative from economic means to genuine political authority.

It became evident that power, rooted in community engagement and shared aspirations, creates a bond that money alone can not replicate.

Contemporary Implications, Challenges, and Opportunities:

As Liberia continues to forge its path toward development and stability, understanding the complex interplay of power and money remains paramount.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The contemporary political landscape still faces challenges rooted in the legacies of past regimes.

Corruption remains a significant barrier to effective governance, with elected officials often utilizing their economic resources to sustain their power rather than address pressing national issues such as health, education, and infrastructure.

Furthermore, the awakening of civil society and grassroots movements demonstrates a growing realization that true power must originate from the people.

The massive turnout during recent protests indicates that the citizens are demanding accountability and reforms.

As Machiavelli would assert, such movements reflect the emerging desire for loyalty that is rooted in shared interests and collective goals rather than mere economic transactions.

In this light, the youths of Liberia are awakening--not just to the promise of wealth but to the calling of leadership that truly represents their aspirations.

The complex interplay of money and power continues to shape Liberia's political life.

Understanding this dynamic through the lens of Machiavelli's insights raises critical questions about the nature of loyalty, control, and governance.

As Liberia charts its future, the lessons from its past emphasize that while wealth can facilitate the acquisition of power, true authority is built on genuine connection, shared vision, and trust.

In the end, power proves to be the enduring force, commanding loyalty and shaping outcomes, while money, merely a fleeting decoration, serves as a reminder of the intricate layers that influence political life.

As Liberia navigates the challenges ahead, fostering a political culture rooted in accountability, transparency, and collective empowerment may well define the nation's trajectory, illuminating the paths where money steps back and the power of the people steps forward.