Nigeria: American Open University Nigeria Launches 'Skill Scholarship' to Tackle Funding Gap in Education

American Open University Nigeria has launched a new merit-based financial aid scheme aimed at helping financially disadvantaged students access technology-driven higher education.

The institution, also known as A-Global, announced the introduction of the SKILL Scholarship (Scholarships for Knowledge, Innovation, Leadership and Learning) in Ibadan, describing it as a direct intervention to address the funding gap preventing many Nigerians from participating in the global tech and knowledge economy.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr David Seyi Akanbi, said the initiative was designed to ensure that financial constraints do not halt the development of Nigeria's next generation of technology professionals. He said the rising demand for specialised skills in software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and technology entrepreneurship has made access to quality training more critical than ever.

"We are witnessing a crisis of opportunity," Akanbi said. "Too many brilliant minds are locked out of this future simply because they cannot afford the tuition. We don't want a lack of funds to be the reason why people won't realise their potential and contribute to the economy."

According to the university, the scholarship moves beyond traditional reliance on examination scores and grade point averages. Applicants will be assessed using a 100-point SKILL Scorecard evaluating financial need, technical knowledge, innovation through project portfolios, leadership potential and evidence of self-directed learning.

The programme will provide tuition support for degree courses aligned with the digital economy, including Software Engineering, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Business Administration and Entrepreneurship.

The university said applications are now open for the forthcoming academic session, with candidates required to complete a technical assessment, submit a portfolio and present a video pitch as part of the selection process.