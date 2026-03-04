Nigeria: COAS Tasks Army Special Forces On Decisive Dominance Against Terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu has charged troops of the 4 Special Forces Command to intensify high-impact operations to decisively defeat terrorists and insurgents across the country.

Shaibu gave the directive during his maiden operational visit to the Command on Tuesday in Doma, Nasarawa State.

This is contained in a statement by Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, on Tuesday.

He said the Nigerian Army Special Forces remained at the forefront of ongoing efforts to dismantle and neutralise criminal networks threatening national security.

The army chief emphasised the critical role of precision-driven and intelligence-led operations in dominating the battlespace.

He urged personnel to remain proactive, adaptive and mission-focused, noting that the evolving security environment required speed, surprise and superior combat readiness.

Shaibu reaffirmed his operational philosophy, declaring that the era of reactive engagements was over and warning that terrorists and other violent criminals would find no sanctuary anywhere within Nigeria's territory.

Earlier, the COAS received operational briefings from the Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Maj.-Gen. Olurotimi Awolo, and the Commandant, Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Brig.-Gen. Umar Faruk Abubakar.

He expressed satisfaction with the Command's operational outlook and training standards, and approved the immediate construction of additional accommodation blocks and other critical facilities to enhance training, operational efficiency and troops' welfare.

The army chief assured officers and soldiers that their welfare and that of their families remained a top priority under his leadership.

He reiterated that a well-supported and professionally grounded force was essential to sustaining operational dominance, pledging continued investment in training, logistics and modern combat enablers to ensure the Special Forces maintain superiority over adversaries.

In a symbolic gesture underscoring environmental responsibility and sustainable development within Nigerian Army formations, Shaibu and Principal Staff Officers also planted trees within the cantonment.

