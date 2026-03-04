Nigeria: Nass Commissions Ultra-Modern Newsroom to Boost Transparency

Clerk to the National Assembly said the newsroom will improve information management and projecting legislative activities with professionalism.

The National Assembly says it is advancing efforts to become a centre of pride and national significance with the commissioning of a new ultra-modern newsroom by the Directorate of Information and Research.

Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Kamoru Ogunlana, who stated this on Tuesday, described the newsroom as a strategic investment aimed at enhancing information management, documenting legislative activities, and improving public engagement.

"This facility positions the National Assembly to project its work with professionalism and transparency," Mr Ogunlana said. "We are gradually transforming this complex into more than a legislative hub. We are shaping it into a symbol of institutional strength and a destination of interest, a place that reflects the dignity and importance of democratic governance."

Mr Ogunlana emphasised that the project is also part of a broader agenda to improve staff welfare and service delivery.

"Our staff remain the backbone of this institution. When we provide a conducive working environment, modern tools, and supportive infrastructure, we empower our workforce to perform at its best. This studio is therefore not just an infrastructure project it is part of our broader commitment to building capacity and motivating excellence."

He further called on staff to cultivate a culture of maintenance and ownership, stressing that protecting institutional assets from neglect, theft, and vandalism is a collective responsibility. "If we preserve our facilities, we preserve our progress," he added.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Research and Information Directorate, Ali Umaru, highlighted the newsroom as a milestone in strengthening the Assembly's institutional capacity.

"It is not merely the unveiling of a physical structure but the unveiling of capacity and the establishment of a strategic communication hub designed to enhance transparency, accountability and public engagement in our democratic process.

"In a democracy, the legislature's effectiveness relies on how well its work is communicated. A modern parliament must not only perform its duties but also be seen to perform them clearly, accurately, and responsibly," he said.

Mr Umaru explained that the newsroom will ensure real-time monitoring of legislative proceedings and strategic communication by tracking debates, motions, resolutions, and oversight activities in both chambers, allowing for timely press releases and accurate updates to keep citizens informed.

It will also serve as a frontline in combating misinformation, providing verified and authoritative information to reinforce institutional credibility, transparency, and public trust.

Additionally, the newsroom will enhance the public image of Parliament, projecting the National Assembly as responsive, responsible, and committed to national development.

Finally, it will act as a centre for archiving and documenting legislative activities, preserving plenary proceedings, committee meetings, hearings, and official communications to strengthen institutional memory and support research for future generations.