Nigeria: Zenith Bank Hosts 2026 International Women's Day Seminar Themed 'Take It, You Own It'

press release

Zenith Bank Plc will commemorate the 2026 International Women's Day with a renewed call to purposeful action and leadership. As part of preparations to celebrate this significant occasion, the Bank is set to hold its annual International Women's Day Seminar on Monday, 9 March 2026, at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Aligned with the global theme 'Give to Gain" which underscores the principle that sustainable progress is achieved when individuals and institutions invest intentionally in women, Zenith Bank's 2026 IWD seminar is themed "Take It, You Own It." The theme reflects the Bank's belief that while institutions must give through enabling environments and equitable systems, women must also step forward to claim space, own their value, and lead with confidence. It is both an affirmation and a challenge: embrace opportunity, empower yourself and others, and take ownership of your growth journey.

Building on the success of previous seminars, including the 2025 edition themed "Winning On All Fronts", Zenith Bank's 2026 programme is designed to deepen meaningful engagement around women's empowerment, leadership, and sustainable impact. Over the years, the Bank's International Women's Day initiatives have brought together women leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, and emerging talents for dynamic dialogue, inspiration, and shared learning around gender equity, professional growth, and inclusive opportunity.

More than a commemorative gathering, the 2026 seminar is designed as a convergence of influence, insight, and inspiration, bringing together accomplished women and progressive leaders across business, governance, creative industries, technology, and social impact.

Speaking ahead of the Seminar, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Dame Dr Adaora Umeoji, who will deliver the welcome address, said "The International Women's Day is a reminder that progress requires intentionality. 'Give to Gain' speaks to the responsibility institutions have to create real opportunities, while our theme 'Take It, You Own It' challenges women to step forward boldly and lead. At Zenith Bank, we are deliberate about building environments where women are supported to grow, thrive, and shape outcomes, not only within our institution but across the communities and industries we serve."

The seminar will include segments focused on leadership insight, professional empowerment, wellbeing, and collaboration, offering attendees opportunities to engage deeply with thought leadership and practical strategies for advancing equity.

With a carefully curated programme spanning keynote addresses, panel conversations, Q&A sessions, and creative interludes, Zenith Bank's 2026 International Women's Day Seminar promises to be a catalyst for meaningful action.

Through its alignment with "Give to Gain" and its bold seminar theme, "Take It, You Own It," Zenith Bank reaffirms its belief that when institutions give intentionally and women lead confidently, entire ecosystems rise.

As conversations around inclusion continue to shape the future of business and society, the Bank remains resolute in its mission to foster platforms where women's potential is recognised, amplified, and fully owned.