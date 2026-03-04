Liberia: A New Era of Public Trust Through Digital Communication

Monrovia, Liberia; March 4, 2026: The National Elections Commission (NEC) knows trust starts with good communication. As Liberians turn to Facebook and other online sources for election updates, NEC must adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

NEC's communication staff were committed, but their tools and skills were outdated. Some messages were unclear. Updates came slowly. Many citizens struggled to find reliable election information online.

NEC needed more than just a website update; it needed a complete digital transformation.

The Intervention: Beginning a New Digital Journey

To address this, the Liberia Electoral Support Project, implemented by UNDP with BlueCrest University, launched a 16-week Digital Communications Training Programme for 10 NEC communication staff from the Data Center. From day one, this felt different.

It was not basic training. Participants learned how to create digital content, design graphics, record and edit videos, manage social media effectively, and use AI tools safely and responsibly. This was the start of a major upgrade to NEC's communication capacity.

When Skills Turn Into Action

The impact was immediate. NEC's Facebook page and website began to look clearer and more engaging. Messages are now easier to understand. Long blocks of text are being replaced with simple graphics and short videos. Updates are now well-structured and easy to follow.

As participant Elsie Yarkpah shared: "Before this programme, many of us were not familiar with graphic arts or videography. Now we are designing visuals and producing videos that make our messages clearer."

The team is no longer just posting information; they are strategically communicating.

The Results: A More Responsive and Engaging NEC

Thanks to the new skills, NEC's digital team now delivers faster, clearer updates across platforms. Information is shared quickly and accurately, reducing confusion and helping citizens stay informed.

With more organized and engaging content, posts now include visuals and videos. Simple explanations help citizens understand key electoral processes.

Communications staff now work more closely with technical teams. They ensure that social media and website updates match and are accurate by implementing stronger internal controls and better coordination.

Useful AI Tools for Efficiency

New AI tools help staff refine messages and write content. They also ensure accuracy during busy periods.

NEC Chairperson Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah welcomed the change. "Effective digital communication is essential for transparency and accountability. These skills will strengthen how we engage the public and counter misinformation as we prepare for future elections."

The Impact: Strengthening Public Trust

The improvements are already making a difference. Citizens can now better understand NEC messages. Election information is clearer and more accessible. NEC looks more professional and citizen-focused online. Staff feel more confident and capable. Misinformation will be easier to address. Visual storytelling will help dispel rumors. Internal teamwork and coordination will improve.

Although NEC still faces challenges such as limited equipment, the transformation in skills and confidence is clear.

NEC is entering a new era in which communication is no longer secondary--it is central to building public trust in Liberia's democracy.

A Stronger Digital NEC for the Future

This investment in digital communication shows that election management is not only about voting but also about keeping citizens informed every step of the way.

With ongoing support from UNDP and partners, NEC calls on all stakeholders to engage with its modernization efforts and help strengthen democratic participation nationwide.

The Liberia Electoral Support Project continues to support Liberia's democratic institutions. It partners with UN Women and the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy. The project receives funding from the European Union, Ireland, and Sweden. Together, they help Liberia's democracy grow stronger, one message at a time. http://

