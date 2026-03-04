Liberia: Boston-Liberia Partnership Trains Anesthesia Providers

Monrovia — Thirty anesthesia providers in Liberia have received specialist training in obstetric care as part of efforts to reduce maternal mortality in the country.

The training was organised by the Boston-Africa Anesthesia and Critical Care Programme in partnership with the John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Center in Monrovia.

Liberia continues to face significant maternal health challenges, with limited access to emergency obstetric services and a shortage of skilled professionals contributing to preventable deaths during childbirth.

Ama A.A. Taplah, Theatre Manager at JFK Medical Center and coordinator of the TNIMA Anesthesia Programme, said the initiative supports the Ministry of Health's national strategy to improve maternal outcomes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She said the training would strengthen healthcare workers' ability to safely administer anesthesia during caesarean sections and to respond to complications.

During the sessions, participants reviewed clinical cases and discussed practical approaches to managing obstetric emergencies.

The programme covered the safe use of spinal, epidural and general anesthesia, as well as the identification of physiological changes in pregnant patients.

The partnership between Liberian health institutions and the Boston-based team has been in place for several years. It includes collaboration with Phebe Esther Bacon College of Health Sciences and the Liberia Nurse Anesthesia Association.

Eileen Stuart-Snor, who first travelled to Liberia in 2015 through the Global Health Service Partnership, said the programme continued beyond its initial phase to provide ongoing mentorship and supplementary training, both in person and online.

She said safe anesthesia plays a critical role in preventing maternal deaths, particularly in emergency surgical procedures.

The training follows a "train-the-trainer" model, aiming to equip senior nurse anesthetists and clinical educators with skills to mentor others across the country.

Health experts say that while professional training is an important step, sustained investment in infrastructure, equipment and staffing will be necessary to achieve long-term reductions in maternal mortality.http://

For more updates on this story and other Liberia news, stay tuned to The New Dawn Liberia.