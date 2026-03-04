Mrs. Sirleaf to Address House in Historic Plenary Appearance Thursday

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is expected to visit the House of Representatives this Thursday, March 5, 2026, to address Members during a special sitting of plenary.

The unprecedented appearance marks a rare and historic engagement between a former Head of State and the nation's lower legislative body.

Madam Sirleaf's visit follows her formal acceptance of an invitation extended by House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, signaling a significant show of respect and institutional cooperation between past and present leadership.

The Speaker's invitation, insiders say, reflects the Legislature's desire to foster constructive dialogue and benefit from the experience of Africa's first elected female president.

In a letter addressed to Speaker Koon, the former Liberian leader expressed deep appreciation for what she described as an "unprecedented gesture" that will be remembered in the annals of Liberia's history. Sirleaf noted that the invitation represents a meaningful opportunity to engage members of the Legislature on issues of national importance and democratic continuity.

"This engagement demonstrates the strength and maturity of our democracy," political observers say, noting that such a move reinforces Liberia's growing culture of peaceful transitions and institutional respect. Sirleaf, who led the country from 2006 to 2018, remains a towering figure in national and international politics, often called upon to share her wealth of experience on governance and development.

Ahead of Thursday's session, the former President confirmed that her security team has conducted a thorough inspection of the Capitol Building and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, particularly the designated entry approach. The preparation underscores the significance attached to her visit and the high level of coordination between her office and House authorities.

Sources within the Legislature say Members are eager to hear from the former President, with expectations that her address may touch on democratic consolidation, national unity, women's empowerment, and Liberia's development trajectory. Though details of her speech remain under wraps, anticipation is building across political circles and among the public.

The House of Representatives has described the visit as historic, emphasizing that it highlights the institution's commitment to dialogue, continuity, and the strengthening of democratic governance. For many Liberians, Thursday's special sitting will not only be a reunion of leadership past and present but also a symbolic reaffirmation of the nation's democratic resilience.

As the clock ticks toward March 5, all eyes are now fixed on Capitol Hill, where history is set to unfold once again under the watchful gaze of one of Liberia's most influential leaders.

