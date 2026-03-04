Nigeria: U.S. Embassy Urges Americans in Abuja to Stay Indoors Over Protest Risk

The United States Embassy in Abuja has advised American citizens to remain indoors due to the likelihood of protests linked to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.

In a security alert posted on its official X page on Wednesday, the Embassy said there is a high potential for protest in Abuja today, March 4th 2026.

The mission urged Americans to avoid protest areas and crowds, monitor local media, stay alert in public places, carry proper identification, keep phones charged, and vary travel routes where necessary.

Despite the warning, the Embassy said its Consular Section in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos remain open.

The statement in part, "The U.S. Embassy in Abuja informs U.S. citizens that there is a high potential for protests in Abuja today, March 4, 2026, due to the current conflict with Iran. Previous protests by some groups have resulted in violent clashes between the group and Nigerian security forces.

"The Embassy strongly recommends that all U.S. citizens in Abuja remain in their residences on Wednesday, March 4."

The advisory comes amid nationwide demonstrations by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria following confirmed reports of the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, during the ongoing hostilities.

These protests have been recorded in cities including Lagos, Kano, Sokoto and Kaduna, where demonstrators waved Iranian flags and denounced U.S. and Israeli actions.